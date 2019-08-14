Lake Resources NL : Results of Meeting Opens in a new Window

|
LAKE REOURCES NL - RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
Lake Resources N.L. (ASX:LKE) is pleased to announce the results of the Company's General Meeting held on 15 August 2019 in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act.
We advise that:
(a) A summary of valid and eligible proxies received for the above meeting was as follows:
|
No.
|
Resolution
|
For
|
Open
|
Against
|
Abstain
|
|
1
|
Ratification of prior issue of June Placement
|
147,452,624
|
4,574,635
|
358,737
|
89,714
|
Shares issued under Listing Rule 7.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ratification of prior issue of June Placement
|
147,452,624
|
4,574,635
|
358,737
|
89,714
|
2
|
Shares issued under Listing Rule 7.1A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Ratification of prior issue of April Placement
|
138,128,154
|
4,574,635
|
382,770
|
89,714
|
Shares issued under Listing Rule 7.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Ratification of prior issue of April Placement
|
138,128,154
|
4,574,635
|
382,770
|
89,714
|
Shares issued under Listing Rule 7.1A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
Approval of the issue of June Placement
|
147,486,271
|
4,574,635
|
329,090
|
85,714
|
|
|
|
|
Options
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
Approval of Long-Term Incentive (LTI) Plan
|
90,033,107
|
4,574,635
|
38,701,044
|
230,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
Approval to grant Performance Rights to Dr
|
83,863,022
|
4,574,635
|
44,941,129
|
160,000
|
Nicholas Lindsay under LTI Plan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
Approval to grant Performance Rights to
|
83,863,022
|
4,574,635
|
44,941,129
|
160,000
|
Stephen Promnitz under LTI Plan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
Approval to grant Performance Rights to
|
83,863,022
|
4,578,635
|
44,937,129
|
160,000
|
Stuart Crow under LTI Plan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
Approval of Grant of Director Options to
|
121,427,316
|
4,574,635
|
7,376,835
|
160,000
|
Stuart Crow
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
Approval of Grant of Director Options to
|
121,427,316
|
4,574,635
|
7,376,835
|
160,000
|
Stephen Promnitz
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
Approval of Grant of Director Options to Dr
|
121,404,459
|
4,574,635
|
7,376,835
|
182,857
|
Nicholas Lindsay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
Ratification of prior issue of Convertible
|
143,462,026
|
4,574,635
|
4,992,668
|
249,714
|
Securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
Ratification of prior issue of Options
|
143,473,454
|
4,574,635
|
4,985,240
|
245,714
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(b) The following ordinary resolutions were passed on a show of hands:
Resolution 1: Ratification of prior issue of June Placement Shares issued under Listing Rule 7.1
Resolution 2: Ratification of prior issue of June Placement Shares issued under Listing Rule 7.1A
Resolution 3: Ratification of prior issue of April Placement Shares issued under Listing Rule 7.1
Resolution 4: Ratification of prior issue of April Placement Shares issued under Listing Rule 7.1A
Resolution 5: Approval of the issue of June Placement Options
Resolution 6: Approval of Long-Term Incentive (LTI) Plan
Resolution 7: Approval to grant Performance Rights to Dr Nicholas Lindsay under LTI Plan
Resolution 8: Approval to grant Performance Rights to Stephen Promnitz under LTI Plan
Resolution 9: Approval to grant Performance Rights to Stuart Crow under LTI Plan
Resolution 10: Approval of Grant of Director Options to Stuart Crow
Resolution 11: Approval of Grant of Director Options to Stephen Promnitz
Resolution 12: Approval of Grant of Director Options to Dr Nicholas Lindsay
Resolution 13: Ratification of prior issue of Convertible Securities
Resolution 14: Ratification of prior issue of Options
Yours sincerely,
Sinead Teague
Company Secretary
Lake Resources NL
Disclaimer
