Lake Resources NL : Results of Meeting Opens in a new Window

LAKE REOURCES NL - RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Lake Resources N.L. (ASX:LKE) is pleased to announce the results of the Company's General Meeting held on 15 August 2019 in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act.

We advise that:

(a) A summary of valid and eligible proxies received for the above meeting was as follows:

No. Resolution For Open Against Abstain 1 Ratification of prior issue of June Placement 147,452,624 4,574,635 358,737 89,714 Shares issued under Listing Rule 7.1 Ratification of prior issue of June Placement 147,452,624 4,574,635 358,737 89,714 2 Shares issued under Listing Rule 7.1A 3 Ratification of prior issue of April Placement 138,128,154 4,574,635 382,770 89,714 Shares issued under Listing Rule 7.1 4 Ratification of prior issue of April Placement 138,128,154 4,574,635 382,770 89,714 Shares issued under Listing Rule 7.1A 5 Approval of the issue of June Placement 147,486,271 4,574,635 329,090 85,714 Options 6 Approval of Long-Term Incentive (LTI) Plan 90,033,107 4,574,635 38,701,044 230,000 7 Approval to grant Performance Rights to Dr 83,863,022 4,574,635 44,941,129 160,000 Nicholas Lindsay under LTI Plan 8 Approval to grant Performance Rights to 83,863,022 4,574,635 44,941,129 160,000 Stephen Promnitz under LTI Plan 9 Approval to grant Performance Rights to 83,863,022 4,578,635 44,937,129 160,000 Stuart Crow under LTI Plan 10 Approval of Grant of Director Options to 121,427,316 4,574,635 7,376,835 160,000 Stuart Crow 11 Approval of Grant of Director Options to 121,427,316 4,574,635 7,376,835 160,000 Stephen Promnitz