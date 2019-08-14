Lake Resources NL : Results of Meeting Opens in a new Window

Log in
Lake Resources NL : Results of Meeting

08/14/2019 | 10:02pm EDT

15 August 2019

ASX Market Announcements

Level 6, Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

LAKE REOURCES NL - RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Lake Resources N.L. (ASX:LKE) is pleased to announce the results of the Company's General Meeting held on 15 August 2019 in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act.

We advise that:

(a) A summary of valid and eligible proxies received for the above meeting was as follows:

No.

Resolution

For

Open

Against

Abstain

1

Ratification of prior issue of June Placement

147,452,624

4,574,635

358,737

89,714

Shares issued under Listing Rule 7.1

Ratification of prior issue of June Placement

147,452,624

4,574,635

358,737

89,714

2

Shares issued under Listing Rule 7.1A

3

Ratification of prior issue of April Placement

138,128,154

4,574,635

382,770

89,714

Shares issued under Listing Rule 7.1

4

Ratification of prior issue of April Placement

138,128,154

4,574,635

382,770

89,714

Shares issued under Listing Rule 7.1A

5

Approval of the issue of June Placement

147,486,271

4,574,635

329,090

85,714

Options

6

Approval of Long-Term Incentive (LTI) Plan

90,033,107

4,574,635

38,701,044

230,000

7

Approval to grant Performance Rights to Dr

83,863,022

4,574,635

44,941,129

160,000

Nicholas Lindsay under LTI Plan

8

Approval to grant Performance Rights to

83,863,022

4,574,635

44,941,129

160,000

Stephen Promnitz under LTI Plan

9

Approval to grant Performance Rights to

83,863,022

4,578,635

44,937,129

160,000

Stuart Crow under LTI Plan

10

Approval of Grant of Director Options to

121,427,316

4,574,635

7,376,835

160,000

Stuart Crow

11

Approval of Grant of Director Options to

121,427,316

4,574,635

7,376,835

160,000

Stephen Promnitz

Level 5, 126 Phillip St, Sydney, NSW 2000, Australia

1

T: +61 2 9299 9690

12

Approval of Grant of Director Options to Dr

121,404,459

4,574,635

7,376,835

182,857

Nicholas Lindsay

13

Ratification of prior issue of Convertible

143,462,026

4,574,635

4,992,668

249,714

Securities

14

Ratification of prior issue of Options

143,473,454

4,574,635

4,985,240

245,714

(b) The following ordinary resolutions were passed on a show of hands:

Resolution 1: Ratification of prior issue of June Placement Shares issued under Listing Rule 7.1

Resolution 2: Ratification of prior issue of June Placement Shares issued under Listing Rule 7.1A

Resolution 3: Ratification of prior issue of April Placement Shares issued under Listing Rule 7.1

Resolution 4: Ratification of prior issue of April Placement Shares issued under Listing Rule 7.1A

Resolution 5: Approval of the issue of June Placement Options

Resolution 6: Approval of Long-Term Incentive (LTI) Plan

Resolution 7: Approval to grant Performance Rights to Dr Nicholas Lindsay under LTI Plan

Resolution 8: Approval to grant Performance Rights to Stephen Promnitz under LTI Plan

Resolution 9: Approval to grant Performance Rights to Stuart Crow under LTI Plan

Resolution 10: Approval of Grant of Director Options to Stuart Crow

Resolution 11: Approval of Grant of Director Options to Stephen Promnitz

Resolution 12: Approval of Grant of Director Options to Dr Nicholas Lindsay

Resolution 13: Ratification of prior issue of Convertible Securities

Resolution 14: Ratification of prior issue of Options

Yours sincerely,

Sinead Teague

Company Secretary

Lake Resources NL

Level 5, 126 Phillip St, Sydney, NSW 2000, Australia

2

T: +61 2 9299 9690

Disclaimer

Lake Resources NL published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 02:01:04 UTC
