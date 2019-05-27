Lake Resources NL : Strong Cauchari results confirm Proof of Concept Opens in a new Window

The current hole is targeting a sand horizon estimated between 350-450m which has recorded higher lithium values and fluid flows in the adjoining project. Current drilling aims to unlock value from this rapidly emerging project, located immediately adjacent to a world-class brine project in pre-production in the Lithium Triangle, approximately 500m from the Ganfeng/Lithium Americas Cauchari project.

These are accredited results however larger samples will be collected once the hole is completed. The diamond drill rig is now below 255m having passed a challenging section of high fluid pressures and sands around 230m. Lake's technical team is encouraged that drilling is through this section which has previously caused drilling problems.

The closest drillhole in the Advantage Lithium (AAL)/ Orocobre joint venture is CAU15D, screened from 6-204m with 450mg/L lithium, located approximately 350m from Lake's drilling area (refer Orocobre announcement and Advantage Lithium announcement 24/04/19). The closest drillhole in the Ganfeng/Lithium Americas (LAC) joint venture is PE-09, with 34 metres at 741 mg/L Lithium from 164m depth, located approximately 500m from Lake's drilling area.

Conductive brines with lithium values up to 480 mg/L were returned from a depth of 186m with low Mg/Li ratios. These results echo similar lithium brine horizons in the upper sections of drillholes reported from the adjoining pre-production area of Ganfeng/Lithium Americas (LAC) and Advantage Lithium (AAL)/ Orocobre joint venture. Lake is drilling in the same basin with similar brines and therefore better results are anticipated at depth.

Lake Resources NL (ASX: LKE) announced today positive drilling results at Lake's 100% owned Cauchari Lithium Brine Project in Argentina that compare favourably with adjoining major projects, with initial lithium results from conductive brines sampled in the upper section of the drillhole at around 186m depth (Figures 1-4).

Mr Promnitz added: "With a major project under development in the adjoining leases, these results reaffirm Cauchari's potential to become a highly valuable project for Lake Resources, adding to our portfolio of wholly owned projects located in the heart of the Lithium Triangle."

Meanwhile, Lake is continuing to advance discussions with potential project partners in Asia and North America regarding development funding, with the aim of advancing towards production as quickly as possible.

"Notably, the results compare very favorably to those at adjoining major pre-development projects subject to multi-billion dollar transactions. We look forward to reaching our targeted depths of between 350-450m and reporting on the lithium values from conductive brines at these deeper levels."

"The results vindicate our exploration thesis that the basin is fault-bonded and extends beneath thin alluvial cover, vindicating our decision to persist with drilling despite difficult conditions to deliver expected high-grade lithium values.

Commenting on the latest update, Lake's Managing Director Steve Promnitz said: "This is a watershed moment for Lake, confirming proof of concept for our Cauchari project and highlighting its potential to replicate the success of similar projects in the same basin.

Figure 3: Cauchari Lithium Project, with adjoining Ganfeng / Lithium Americas project and Orocobre / Advantage Lithium project showing interpreted West Fan Unit and the targeted Lower Sand Unit (Orocobre announcement and Advantage Lithium announcement 24/04/19 - Figure 7.10 from NI43-101 report). Lake interprets the western boundary (left hand side) to be steep and faulted rather than dipping 45 degrees as in this diagram.

Competent Person's Statement - Kachi Lithium Brine Project

The information contained in this ASX release relating to Exploration Results has been compiled by Mr Andrew Fulton. Mr Fulton is a Hydrogeologist and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and the Association of Hydrogeologists. Mr Fulton has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a competent person as defined in the 2012 edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Andrew Fulton is an employee of Groundwater Exploration Services Pty Ltd and an independent consultant to Lake Resources NL. Mr Fulton consents to the inclusion in this announcement of this information in the form and context in which it appears.

About Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE)

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE, Lake) is a lithium exploration and development company focused on developing its three lithium brine projects and hard rock project in Argentina, all owned 100%. The leases are in a prime location among the lithium sector's largest players within the Lithium Triangle, where half of the world's lithium is produced. Lake holds one of the largest lithium tenement packages in Argentina (~200,000Ha) secured in 2016 prior to a significant 'rush' by major companies. The large holdings provide the potential to provide consistent security of supply demanded by battery makers and electric vehicle manufacturers.

The Kachi project covers 69,000 ha over a salt lake south of FMC's lithium operation and near Albemarle's Antofalla project in Catamarca Province. Drilling at Kachi has confirmed a large lithium brine bearing basin over 20km long, 15km wide and 400m to 800m deep. Drilling over Kachi (currently 16 drill holes, 3100m) has produced a maiden indicated and inferred resource of 4.4 Mt LCE (Indicated 1.0Mt and Inferred 3.4Mt) within a 8-17 Mt LCE exploration target grading in the range of 310 mg/L to 210 mg/L lithium 1(refer ASX announcement 27 November 2018).

A direct extraction technique is being tested in partnership with Lilac Solutions, which has shown 80-90% recoveries and lithium brine concentrations in excess of 25000 mg/L lithium. Phase 1 Engineering Study results have shown operating costs forecast at US$2600/t LCE in the lowest cost quartile 2. This process is planned to be trialled on site in tandem with conventional methods as part of a PFS to follow the resource statement. Scope exists to unlock considerable value through partnerships and corporate deals in the near term.

The Olaroz-Cauchari and Paso brine projects are located adjacent to major world class brine projects either in production or being developed in the highly prospective Jujuy Province. The Olaroz-Cauchari project is located in the same basin as Orocobre's Olaroz lithium production and adjoins Ganfeng Lithium/Lithium Americas Cauchari project, with high grade lithium (600 mg/L) with high flow rates drilled immediately across the lease boundary.

An additional new rig is being deployed to increase the depth capacity and speed of the drill rig currently at Cauchari. High fluid pressures, while encouraging, have meant that conditions are challenging. Results are expected to extend the proven resources in adjoining properties into LKE's area. This will be followed by drilling extensions to the Olaroz area in LKE's 100% owned Olaroz leases.

Significant corporate transactions continue in adjacent leases with development of Ganfeng Lithium/Lithium Americas Cauchari project with Ganfeng announcing a US$237 million for 37% of the Cauchari project previously held by SQM, followed by a further US$160 million to increase Ganfeng's equity position to 50% on 1 April 2019, together with a resource that had doubled to be the largest on the planet. Ganfeng then announced a 10 year lithium supply agreement with Volkswagen on 5 April 2019. Nearby projects of Lithium X were acquired via a takeover offer of C$265 million completed March 2018. The northern half of Galaxy's Sal de Vida resource was purchased for US$280 million by POSCO in June-Dec 2018. LSC Lithium was acquired in Jan-Mar 2019 for C$111 million by a mid-tier oil & gas company with a resource size half of Kachi. These transactions imply an acquisition cost of US$55-110 million per 1 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) in resources.

For more information on Lake, please visit http://www.lakeresources.com.au/home/