Lake Resources NL : Suspension from Official Quotation Opens in a new Window

Market Announcement
8 April 2019
Lake Resources N.L. (ASX: LKE) - Suspension from Official Quotation
Description
The securities of Lake Resources N.L. ('LKE') will be suspended from quotation immediately under Listing Rule 17.2, at the request of LKE, pending the release of an announcement regarding a material capital raising.
Issued by
Alex Sutton
Compliance Adviser, Geology, Listings Compliance (Sydney)
|
8 April 2019
|
Market Announcement 1/1
|
ASX Limited
|
ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au
LAKE RESOURCES N.L. (ASX:LKE)
8 April 2019
ASX Compliance Pty Ltd
20 Bridge Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000
|
By email:
|
alex.sutton@asx.com.au
|
|
tradinghaltssydney@asx.com.au
Dear Alex,
REQUEST FOR VOLUNTARY SUSPENSION
In accordance with Listing Rule 17.2, Lake Resources NL. (ASX:LKE) ("Lake" or the "Company") requests a voluntary suspension on its securities pending the release of an announcement to the market in relation to a material capital raising.
The Company requests that the voluntary suspension be effective immediately and remain in place until the earlier of the commencement of normal trade on Tuesday, 9 April 2019 or the release of an announcement by the Company in relation to capital raising.
The Company is not aware of any reason the voluntary suspension should not be granted.
Yours faithfully,
Andrew Bursill
Company Secretary
|
Lake Resources N.L. (ABN 49 079 471 980) ASX:LKE
|
1
|
Level 5, 126 Phillip St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
|
T:+61 2 9188 7864 E: lakeresources@lakeresources.com.au
Disclaimer
Lake Resources NL published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 00:22:02 UTC