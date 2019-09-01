Log in
Lake Resources NL : Suspension from Official Quotation Opens in a new Window

0
09/01/2019 | 07:57pm EDT

Market Announcement

2 September 2019

Lake Resources NL (ASX: LKE) - Suspension from Official Quotation

Description

The securities of Lake Resources NL ('LKE') will be suspended from quotation immediately under Listing Rule 17.2, at the request of LKE, pending the release of an announcement regarding a material capital raising.

Issued by

Alex Sutton

Compliance Adviser, Geology, Listings Compliance (Sydney)

2 September 2019

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

2 September 2019

ASX Compliance Pty Ltd

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

By email: tradinghaltssydney@asx.com.au

Dear Alex,

REQUEST FOR VOLUNTARY SUSPENSION

In accordance with listing rule 17.2, Lake Resources NL. (ASX:LKE) ("Lake" or the "Company") requests a voluntary suspension on its securities pending the release of an announcement to the market in relation to a material capital raising.

The Company requests that the voluntary suspension be effective immediately and remain in place until the earlier of the commencement of normal trade on Tuesday, 3 September 2019 or the release of an announcement by the company in relation to capital raising.

The Company is not aware of any reason the voluntary suspension should not be granted.

Yours faithfully,

Sinead Teague

Company Secretary

Level 5, 126 Phillip St, Sydney, NSW 2000, Australia

T: +61 2 9299 9690

Disclaimer

Lake Resources NL published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2019 23:56:01 UTC
