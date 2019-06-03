Lake Resources NL : Trading Halt Opens in a new Window

Market Announcement
4 June 2019
Lake Resources NL. (ASX: LKE) - Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Lake Resources NL. ('LKE') will be placed in trading halt at the request of LKE, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 6 June 2019 or when the announcement is released to the market.
4 June 2019
Dear Belinda,
REQUEST FOR TRADING HALT
In accordance with Listing Rule 17.1, Lake Resources NL. (the "Company") requests an immediate trading halt on its securities (ASX:LKE) pending the release of an announcement to the market in relation to a material capital raising.
The trading halt is requested until the earlier of the release of the announcement or prior to commencement of trading on Thursday, June 6, 2019.
The Company is not aware of any reason the trading halt should not be granted.
Yours faithfully,
Andrew Bursill
Company Secretary
