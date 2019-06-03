Lake Resources NL : Trading Halt Opens in a new Window

Log in
Lake Resources NL : Trading Halt

0
06/03/2019 | 07:54pm EDT

Market Announcement

4 June 2019

Lake Resources NL. (ASX: LKE) - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Lake Resources NL. ('LKE') will be placed in trading halt at the request of LKE, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 6 June 2019 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Belinda Chiu

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Sydney)

4 June 2019

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

4 June 2019

ASX Compliance Pty Ltd

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

By email: tradinghaltssydney@asx.com.au belinda.chiu@asx.com.au

Dear Belinda,

REQUEST FOR TRADING HALT

In accordance with Listing Rule 17.1, Lake Resources NL. (the "Company") requests an immediate trading halt on its securities (ASX:LKE) pending the release of an announcement to the market in relation to a material capital raising.

The trading halt is requested until the earlier of the release of the announcement or prior to commencement of trading on Thursday, June 6, 2019.

The Company is not aware of any reason the trading halt should not be granted.

Yours faithfully,

Andrew Bursill

Company Secretary

Level 5, 126 Phillip St, Sydney, NSW 2000, Australia

T: +61 2 9299 9690

Disclaimer

Lake Resources NL published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 23:53:03 UTC
