Lake Resources NL : Trading Halt Opens in a new Window

Lake Resources NL : Trading Halt

08/28/2019 | 07:46pm EDT

Market Announcement

29 August 2019

Lake Resources NL (ASX: LKE) - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Lake Resources NL ('LKE') will be placed in trading halt at the request of LKE, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 2 September 2019 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Belinda Chiu

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Sydney)

29 August 2019

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

29 August 2019

ASX Compliance Pty Ltd

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

By email: tradinghaltssydney@asx.com.au

Alex.sutton@asx.com.au

Dear Alex,

REQUEST FOR TRADING HALT

In accordance with Listing Rule 17.1, Lake Resources NL. (the "Company") requests an immediate trading halt on its securities (ASX:LKE) pending the release of an announcement to the market in relation to a material capital raising.

The trading halt is requested until the earlier of the release of the announcement or prior to commencement of trading on Monday, 2 September 2019.

The Company is not aware of any reason the trading halt should not be granted.

Yours faithfully,

Sinead Teague

Company Secretary

Level 5, 126 Phillip St, Sydney, NSW 2000, Australia

T: +61 2 9299 9690

Disclaimer

Lake Resources NL published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2019 23:45:02 UTC
