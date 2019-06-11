Lake Resources NL : s708A Notice Opens in a new Window

Log in
06/11/2019 | 11:39pm EDT

12 June 2019

The Manager

Company Announcements

Australian Securities Exchange

Level 5, 20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Notice given under Section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act

For the purposes of section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (the "Corporations Act"), Lake Resources N.L (the "Company") hereby provides notice that on 12 June 2019 the Company issued 29,776,445 new Ordinary Shares in the Company under a private placement to sophisticated and professional investors.

Please see the attached Appendix 3B for details on the share issue.

Pursuant to the provisions of section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act, the Company states that:

  1. The securities were issued without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act;
  2. This notice is being given under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act;
  3. As at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with:
    1. The provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to the Company; and
    2. Section 674 of the Corporations Act; and
  5. As at the date of this notice, there is no excluded information as defined in sections 708A(6)(e), 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Corporations Act.

Yours Sincerely,

Andrew Bursill

Company Secretary

Lake Resources N.L.

Level 5, 126 Phillip St, Sydney, NSW 2000, Australia

T: +61 2 9299 9690

Disclaimer

Lake Resources NL published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 03:38:01 UTC
