Lake Resources NL : s708A Notice Opens in a new Window

12 June 2019

Notice given under Section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act

For the purposes of section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (the "Corporations Act"), Lake Resources N.L (the "Company") hereby provides notice that on 12 June 2019 the Company issued 29,776,445 new Ordinary Shares in the Company under a private placement to sophisticated and professional investors.

Please see the attached Appendix 3B for details on the share issue.

Pursuant to the provisions of section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act, the Company states that:

The securities were issued without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act; This notice is being given under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act; As at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with: The provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to the Company; and Section 674 of the Corporations Act; and As at the date of this notice, there is no excluded information as defined in sections 708A(6)(e), 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Corporations Act.

Yours Sincerely,

Andrew Bursill

Company Secretary

Lake Resources N.L.

Level 5, 126 Phillip St, Sydney, NSW 2000, Australia

T: +61 2 9299 9690