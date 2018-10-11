Log in
Lakefield Marketing Corporation - Early Warning Disclosure

10/11/2018

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2018) - This press release is being disseminated as required by National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues. Lakefield Marketing Corporation (the "Company") announces that Dominique Monardo, Chief Executive Officer of the Company acquired privately 2,820,000 common shares of the Company, at a valuation of Cdn $0.023. Prior to this transaction, Mr. Monardo held directly and indirectly 5,269,268 (14.5%) common shares of the Company. He is now the beneficial owner, and exercises control over a total of 8,089,268 common shares, representing approximately 22.29% of the outstanding common shares of the Company. Mr. Monardo relies on the private agreement exemption in Part 4 (4.2) of the National Instrument 62-104 Take-over bids and Issuer Bids. Mr. Monardo holds these shares for investment purposes only. 

A copy of the early warning report filed pursuant to NI 62-103 may be obtained on www.sedar.com.

Contact:
Dominique Monardo
President
Lakefield Marketing Corporation
416-704-7224
dmonardo@rogers.com


© Newsfilecorp 2018
