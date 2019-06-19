Lakefront Futures Launches Derivatives Group Focused on the Trucking & Freight Shipping Sector

Lakefront Futures & Options, LLC announces that Gary T. Saykaly has joined Lakefront Futures & Options, LLC as a Senior Vice President to manage their derivatives platform focused on the trucking and freight sector.

The group will be managed by logistics and freight brokerage veteran Gary T. Saykaly and will focus on helping shippers, trucking carriers and 3PLs mitigate volatility risk in two primary areas of risk that have a significant impact to shipper transportation costs and trucking carrier revenues – trucking rates and fuel costs. The group will also work with opportunistic investors such as private equity firms, hedge funds, commodity trading advisors and commodity pool operators that are looking for speculation and/or arbitrage opportunities in an alternative investment class.

“The trucking sector is a $750 billion industry and trucking rate futures provide investors an alternative investment class to take advantage of changes in trucking rates and the increasing volatility,” according to Gary T. Saykaly, SVP of Lakefront’s Trucking & Freight Derivatives Group. “The trucking and freight sector is currently going through a paradigm shift with the digitization of the industry and the launching of both a trucking forward and futures market. We are now in a 3-dimensional trucking market – spot, forward and futures – which provides investors with cross-market speculation and arbitrage opportunities.”

Key Benefits to Opportunistic Investors

Accretive Vantage Point & Market Insight: Skilled derivatives specialists that are experienced logistic/trucking professionals with real time insight on spot market conditions and trucking rate direction in lanes throughout the country

Proprietary Analytics: Comprehensive analytical tools and interpretation that can allow investors to analyze the optimal speculation and arbitrage opportunities to pursue

Counter Party Access: Significant access to commercial users – shippers, trucking carriers, 3PLs – that are looking for counter parties to their trucking rate futures position

Cross-Market Arbitrage Opportunities: Engineered positions via both the trucking forward and futures markets

About Lakefront Futures & Options, LLC: Lakefront Futures and Options is an established derivatives brokerage company headquartered in Chicago, IL with 15 branch offices located throughout the country, that specializes in hedging, speculation and managed futures. Lakefront’s Trucking Derivatives Group provides market participants with hedging and profiting solutions via trucking rate futures, forward contracts, fuel derivatives and the DJ Transportation Index.

