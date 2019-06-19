Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lakefront Futures Launches Derivatives Group Focused on the Trucking & Freight Shipping Sector

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 02:35pm EDT

Lakefront Futures & Options, LLC announces that Gary T. Saykaly has joined Lakefront Futures & Options, LLC as a Senior Vice President to manage their derivatives platform focused on the trucking and freight sector.

The group will be managed by logistics and freight brokerage veteran Gary T. Saykaly and will focus on helping shippers, trucking carriers and 3PLs mitigate volatility risk in two primary areas of risk that have a significant impact to shipper transportation costs and trucking carrier revenues – trucking rates and fuel costs. The group will also work with opportunistic investors such as private equity firms, hedge funds, commodity trading advisors and commodity pool operators that are looking for speculation and/or arbitrage opportunities in an alternative investment class.

“The trucking sector is a $750 billion industry and trucking rate futures provide investors an alternative investment class to take advantage of changes in trucking rates and the increasing volatility,” according to Gary T. Saykaly, SVP of Lakefront’s Trucking & Freight Derivatives Group. “The trucking and freight sector is currently going through a paradigm shift with the digitization of the industry and the launching of both a trucking forward and futures market. We are now in a 3-dimensional trucking market – spot, forward and futures – which provides investors with cross-market speculation and arbitrage opportunities.”

Key Benefits to Opportunistic Investors

  • Accretive Vantage Point & Market Insight: Skilled derivatives specialists that are experienced logistic/trucking professionals with real time insight on spot market conditions and trucking rate direction in lanes throughout the country
  • Proprietary Analytics: Comprehensive analytical tools and interpretation that can allow investors to analyze the optimal speculation and arbitrage opportunities to pursue
  • Counter Party Access: Significant access to commercial users – shippers, trucking carriers, 3PLs – that are looking for counter parties to their trucking rate futures position
  • Cross-Market Arbitrage Opportunities: Engineered positions via both the trucking forward and futures markets

About Lakefront Futures & Options, LLC: Lakefront Futures and Options is an established derivatives brokerage company headquartered in Chicago, IL with 15 branch offices located throughout the country, that specializes in hedging, speculation and managed futures. Lakefront’s Trucking Derivatives Group provides market participants with hedging and profiting solutions via trucking rate futures, forward contracts, fuel derivatives and the DJ Transportation Index.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:54pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : US Officials Tell Indian Officials US Is Considering Limits On H-1B Visas To Deter Global Data Localization Rules
PU
02:54pARCA CONTINENTAL DE CV : 19 June 2019 Bokados Expands Presence in Central and Western Mexico
PU
02:53pKLM in preliminary deal for 15 Embraer E195-E2 planes
RE
02:53pAFCON 2019 : Four Black Stars players likely to miss next AFCON
AQ
02:51pAFCON : Cameroon kits for 2019 AFCON revealed
AQ
02:51pWE WILL WORK HARD TO GET THE BEST RESULT : Zimbabwe manager
AQ
02:51pWynnchurch Capital Acquires MPL Holdings, LLC
BU
02:50pWATER NOW : Introduces the New HydraHEAT Portable Heating System
AQ
02:50pWater Now, Inc. Introduces the New HydraHEAT Portable Heating System
GL
02:50pBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : BBVA recognized once again by Javelin Strategy & Research for mobile and online banking in the U.S.
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ADIDAS : Adidas loses EU bid to extend three-stripe trademark
2Oil prices mostly steady despite U.S. crude stock draw
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : and Boeing aircraft deals at Paris Airshow
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Airbus fights back with big name buyers after Boeing's MAX showstopper
5Oil climbs over $1/bbl on U.S.-China trade deal hopes, Mideast tension

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About