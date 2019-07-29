Log in
Lakeland Bancorp : Bank Appoints Anton Zaprianov

0
07/29/2019 | 09:45am EDT

Oak Ridge, N.J. - July 29, 2019 - Thomas J. Shara, President and CEO of Lakeland Bank, is pleased to announce the following appointment.

Anton Zaprianov has been hired as Mortgage Loan Originator based in Morristown, N.J. Zaprianov will be responsible for serving mortgage borrowers located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Florida. With more than 20 years of mortgage industry experience, he was most recently a Mortgage Development Officer at Santander Bank in Belleville, N.J. Zaprianov earned a bachelor's degree in business administration at Baruch College and an associate's degree in business at The New School for Social Research. He is a volunteer for American Red Cross and Habitat for Humanity. Zaprianov resides in Ridgewood, N.J.

About Lakeland Bank

Lakeland Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI), which has over $6 billion in total assets. With an extensive branch network and commercial lending centers throughout New Jersey and Highland Mills, N.Y., the Bank offers business and retail banking products and services. Business services include commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, loans for healthcare services, asset based lending, equipment financing, small business loans and lines, and cash management services. Consumer services include online and mobile banking, home equity loans and lines, mortgage options and wealth management solutions. Lakeland is proud to be recognized as one of America's Best-In-State Banks by Forbes and Statista, rated a 5-Star Bank by Bauer Financial and named one of New Jersey's 50 Fastest Growing Companies by NJBIZ. Visit LakelandBank.com for more information.

Disclaimer

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. published this content on 29 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2019 13:44:02 UTC
