Lakeland Bancorp : Bank Awards $190,000 in Scholarships to 105 Students

2019 Annual Scholarship Golf Outing Scheduled for September 24

Oak Ridge, N.J., July 11, 2019 - Lakeland Bank was pleased to distribute $190,000 in scholarships to high school seniors from 73 local high schools in Bergen, Somerset, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Ocean, Essex, Warren, and Union counties in New Jersey and Orange County, New York. The funds were raised at the 2018 Annual Scholarship Golf Outing.

'Our associates recently presented scholarships to 105 students attending high schools in the communities the Bank serves,' said Thomas Shara, president and CEO of Lakeland Bank. 'It is especially rewarding to provide these scholarships, which may be a key factor in these students being able to continue their education beyond the high school level.'

The scholarships are presented to students selected by their public or private school who have demonstrated academic success and have an interest in pursuing a higher education. Lakeland congratulates the students who were selected to receive the 2019 scholarships and encourages students entering their senior year to contact the Guidance department at their school to learn how to apply for a Lakeland Bank Scholarship.

The 2019 Lakeland Bank Annual Scholarship Golf Outing will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Crystal Springs Golf Resort in Hamburg, N.J. The goal is to raise $200,000 to support both public and private high schools in the communities Lakeland Bank serves. To learn more and register online, visit LakelandGolfOuting.org.

Scholarship recipients attend the following New Jersey and New York high schools:

Bergen County: Becton Regional High School, Bergen Catholic High School, Bergen County Academies, Don Bosco Prep, Dwight Morrow High School, Hackensack High School, Immaculate Heart Academy, Indian Hills High School, Ma'ayanot Yeshiva School for Girls, Paramus Catholic High School, Park Ridge High School, Pascack Valley High School, Ramapo High School, Rutherford High School, Sage Day School, Saint Joseph Regional High School, Teaneck High School, Torah Academy of Bergen County, Waldwick High School, Westwood Regional Jr./Sr. High School

Somerset County: Bernards High School, Ridge High School

Essex County: James Caldwell High School, Nutley High School, Verona High School, West Caldwell Tech, West Essex Regional High School

Morris County: Boonton High School, Butler High School, Jefferson Township High School, Kinnelon High School, Madison High School, Montville High School, Morris Catholic High School, Morris County School of Technology, Morris Hills Regional High School, Morris Knolls Regional High School, Morristown High School, Mountain Lakes High School, New Bridge Plus, Pequannock High School, West Morris Central High School, West Morris Mendham High School

Passaic County: DePaul Catholic, Eastern Christian High School, Lakeland Regional High School, Manchester Regional High School, Mary Help of Christians Academy, Passaic County Technical Institute, Passaic Valley Regional High School, Wayne Hills High School, Wayne Valley High School, West Milford High School, Windsor School

Sussex County: High Point Regional High School, Kittatinny Regional High School, Lenape Valley Regional High School, Newton High School, Pope John Regional High School, Sparta High School, Sussex County Technical School, Veritas Christian Academy, Vernon High School, Wallkill Valley Regional High School

Union County: Summit High School

Warren County: North Warren Regional High School

Ocean County: Jackson Liberty High School, Jackson Memorial High School, Lakewood High School, Toms River HS East, Toms River HS North, Toms River HS South

Orange County, New York: Monroe-Woodbury High School

About Lakeland Bank

Lakeland Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI), which has over $6 billion in total assets. With an extensive branch network and commercial lending centers throughout New Jersey and Highland Mills, N.Y., the Bank offers business and retail banking products and services. Business services include commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, loans for healthcare services, asset based lending, equipment financing, small business loans and lines, and cash management services. Consumer services include online and mobile banking, home equity loans and lines, mortgage options and wealth management solutions. Lakeland is proud to be recognized as one of America's Best-In-State Banks by Forbes and Statista, rated a 5-Star Bank by Bauer Financial and named one of New Jersey's 50 Fastest Growing Companies by NJBIZ. Visit LakelandBank.com for more information.

