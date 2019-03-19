Lakeland Bancorp : Bank Colleague Named to Chilton Medical Center Foundation

Oak Ridge, N.J. - March 19, 2019 - Lakeland Bank is pleased to announce that Karen Garrera, First Senior Vice President, was recently named a new board member for Chilton Medical Center Foundation.

'I'm excited to join the Chilton Medical Center Foundation to help advance their initiatives and provide a higher standard of care for the community,' said Garrera. 'Lakeland Bank has been a longtime supporter of the foundation, and I am proud to serve on the board.'

With more than 30 years of banking experience, Garrera joined the Bank in 2000 through the acquisition of Metropolitan State Bank as Vice President and Regional Administrator for the Southern Region. In 2007, she was promoted to Senior Vice President, Regional Administrator and to First Senior Vice President and Senior Regional Administrator in 2016. She currently oversees the retail branch network and business development activities. Garrera is a resident of Frankford Township.

About Lakeland Bank

Lakeland Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI), which has $6.3 billion in total assets. The Bank operates more than 50 branch offices throughout Bergen, Essex, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, and Union counties in New Jersey including one branch in Highland Mills, New York; six New Jersey regional commercial lending centers in Bernardsville, Jackson, Montville, Newton, Teaneck and Waldwick; and one New York commercial lending center to serve the Hudson Valley region. Lakeland also has a commercial loan production office serving Middlesex and Monmouth counties in New Jersey. Lakeland Bank offers an extensive suite of financial products and services for businesses and consumers. Visit LakelandBank.com for more information.

