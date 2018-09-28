Lakeland Bancorp : Bank Offers Tips to Safeguard Your Sensitive Information

October is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Oak Ridge, N.J. - Sept. 28, 2018 - In recognition of National Cybersecurity Month in October, Lakeland Bank is reminding consumers of simple steps they can take to safeguard their sensitive data when making purchases online or via a smart device.

'It is important for Lakeland Bank to educate customers about account security and cyber threats to reduce the risk of sensitive information being exploited for criminal use,' said Ronald Schwarz, Chief Operating Officer. 'We take great care to safeguard our customers' personal information and want to equip them with practical steps they can take to avoid becoming a victim of online fraud or identity theft.'

The internet is a powerful resource that many Americans depend on for everyday activities like shopping, banking, and connecting with friends. Yet, for all of the internet's advantages, it can also make users vulnerable to fraud, identity theft and other scams. Here are some simple steps consumers can take to protect themselves online:

Enable the strongest authentication tools offered by your bank. Popular authentication methods include biometrics, security keys and single-use codes.

by your bank. Popular authentication methods include biometrics, security keys and single-use codes. Use complex passwords for each online platform . For example, customers should use one password for their online bank account and another for their email account.

. For example, customers should use one password for their online bank account and another for their email account. Do a system check . Purge unused apps and outdated or sensitive information stored in old files and emails. Also ensure all software on internet-connected devices is current.

. Purge unused apps and outdated or sensitive information stored in old files and emails. Also ensure all software on internet-connected devices is current. Keep personal information personal. Hackers use social media profiles to figure out your passwords and answer security questions in the password reset tools. Lock down privacy settings and avoid posting birthdays, addresses, mother's maiden name, etc. Be wary of requests to connect from people you do not know.

Consumers can also make sure their account has not been compromised by taking the following steps:

Check bank statements regularly to ensure the purchases are legitimate.

to ensure the purchases are legitimate. Shop safely and read the fine print. Before shopping online, make sure the website uses secure technology and avoid giving permission to save your account information.

Before shopping online, make sure the website uses secure technology and avoid giving permission to save your account information. Stay vigilant and use a secure connection. When shopping online, look for signs of fraudulent websites. Spelling or grammatical errors, missing contact information, and suspicious URLs or email addresses are all red flags. Always protect your home wireless network with a password and be cautious about the information you send or view when using public Wi-Fi networks.

Lakeland Bank provides content for consumers to strengthen their financial decision making skills and protect their personal information through its integrated digital channels including LakelandBank.com, the Simply Speaking blog, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and the Simply Connected eNewsletter.

About Lakeland Bank

Lakeland Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI), which has $5.5 billion in total assets. The Bank operates 53 branch offices throughout Bergen, Essex, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, and Union counties in New Jersey including one branch in Highland Mills, New York; six New Jersey regional commercial lending centers in Bernardsville, Jackson, Montville, Newton, Teaneck and Waldwick; and one New York commercial lending center to serve the Hudson Valley region. Lakeland also has a commercial loan production office serving Middlesex and Monmouth counties in New Jersey. Lakeland Bank offers an extensive suite of financial products and services for businesses and consumers. Visit LakelandBank.com for more information.

