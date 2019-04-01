Lakeland Industries : Investor Presentation March 2019 Sidoti Conference

Market Statistics Share Price (as of 11/6/2018) $ 11.29 52-Week High / Low $16.85 / $9.90 Average Daily Volume (3M) 27,000 Diluted Shares Outstanding1 8.2 million Market Capitalization1 $92.6 million Debt (as of 10/31/2018) $1.5 million Cash (as of 10/31/2018) $11.7 million Enterprise Value $82.4 million

3Q19 Results and Recent Developments

•Net sales for 3Q19 of $24.0M, flat from the 3Q18

•Gross profit for 3Q19 of $8.3M, down from $9.0M in 3Q18

•Operating expenses of $7.3M in 3Q19 increased from $6.3M in 3Q18 mainly due to continued investment in growth/profitability enhancements including items relating to IT infrastructure and expansion in sales force

•Net income of $0.5M in 3Q19, down from $1.8M in 3Q18

•Stockholders' equity at end of 3Q19 up by $3.0M or 3.6% to $85.8M from $82.8M at beginning of FY

•Investments in digital transformation and global diversification

•Continued elevated expenses and challenges to revenues associated with the ERP implementation for NA operations and financial reporting negatively impacting 3Q19 and to a lesser degree 4Q19 as management continues to resolve any remaining issues