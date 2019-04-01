|
Lakeland Industries : Investor Presentation March 2019 Sidoti Conference
04/01/2019 | 05:47am EDT
NASDAQ: LAKE
Investor Presentation
March 28, 2019
Christopher J. Ryan, Chief Executive Officer Charles Roberson, Chief Operating Officer
Market Statistics
Share Price (as of 11/6/2018)
$ 11.29
52-Week High / Low
$16.85 / $9.90
Average Daily Volume (3M)
27,000
Diluted Shares Outstanding1
8.2 million
Market Capitalization1
$92.6 million
Debt (as of 10/31/2018)
$1.5 million
Cash (as of 10/31/2018)
$11.7 million
Enterprise Value
$82.4 million
3Q19 Results and Recent Developments
•Net sales for 3Q19 of $24.0M, flat from the 3Q18
•Gross profit for 3Q19 of $8.3M, down from $9.0M in 3Q18
•Operating expenses of $7.3M in 3Q19 increased from $6.3M in 3Q18 mainly due to continued investment in growth/profitability enhancements including items relating to IT infrastructure and expansion in sales force
•Net income of $0.5M in 3Q19, down from $1.8M in 3Q18
•Stockholders' equity at end of 3Q19 up by $3.0M or 3.6% to $85.8M from $82.8M at beginning of FY
•Investments in digital transformation and global diversification
•Continued elevated expenses and challenges to revenues associated with the ERP implementation for NA operations and financial reporting negatively impacting 3Q19 and to a lesser degree 4Q19 as management continues to resolve any remaining issues
Financials & Valuation
LTM Revenue3
$99.1 million
LTM Adjusted EBITDA3
$8.4 million
LTM Net Income3
-$1.5 million
LTM EPS3
-$0.23
EV/LTM Revenue
0.8x
EV/LTM EBITDA
9.8x
P/E (LTM)3
NM
NOL Carryforward3
Approx. $18.5 million
Book Value3
$86.7 million
One Year Stock Performance
Source: Etrade
1Treasury stock method
2Source: Bloomberg/Yahoo
3As of 10/31/2018.NegativeLTM Net Income and EPSgenerated by one-time,non-cash
income tax expense of $5.1 million in connection with 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ("Tax Act") 3
Optimized Global Presence
Manufacturing Sites
Sales Presence
Decatur, AL Facility
|
Anqui (Weifang), China Facility
Manufacturing Sites
Decatur, AL
Jerez, Mexico
Anqui (Weifang), China
Buenos Aires, Argentina
New Delhi, India
Nahm Dinh, Vietnam
Sales Presence
Beijing, China
Chongqing, China
Decatur, AL
Europe (France, Germany, Netherlands, Poland, Spain, U.K.)
Jerez, Mexico
Melbourne, Australia
Moscow, Russia
New Delhi, India
Ronkonkoma, NY (HQ)
Shanghai, China
South America (Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru)
Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam)
Toronto, Canada
Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kazakhstan
Innovative Proprietary Products
LAKE develops proprietary textile and designs when it identifies a market need…
New Product Focus:
Patents:
Supply Chain:
Certifications:
Manufacturing:
Testing:
•Proprietary high margin products for stable and recurring end markets (e.g. utilities, pharmaceuticals)
•20 patents & 1 patent in application1
•56 trademarks and 6 trademarks in application1
•LAKE maintains strong control of its supply chain includingmulti-sourcing raw materials and
having cut/sew operations performed by employees instead of contractors
•
Products are certified
under relevant
standards and certificates domestically and abroad
•
Customers recognize
certification as sign of quality
•
All established LAKE manufacturing
facilities are ISO 9001 or ISO 9002 certified
•New facilities in Vietnam and India
•Quality control lab in China and the USA
•Chinese facility able to perform medical and industrial sterilizations
•Installed new test lab in Alabama facility in 2015
Disclaimer
