Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lakeland Industries : Investor Presentation March 2019 Sidoti Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 05:47am EDT

NASDAQ: LAKE

Investor Presentation

March 28, 2019

Christopher J. Ryan, Chief Executive Officer Charles Roberson, Chief Operating Officer

Protect Your People

Safe Harbor Statement

With the exception of historical information, the statements set forth in this presentation include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risk and uncertainties. The company wishes to caution that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements. These and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward- looking statements which are discussed in this presentation. Please see Lakeland Industries' SEC filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q for important information about the Company and related risks. The Company disclaims any obligation to update its forward-looking statements.

2

Key Statistics

Market Statistics

Share Price (as of 11/6/2018)

$ 11.29

52-Week High / Low

$16.85 / $9.90

Average Daily Volume (3M)

27,000

Diluted Shares Outstanding1

8.2 million

Market Capitalization1

$92.6 million

Debt (as of 10/31/2018)

$1.5 million

Cash (as of 10/31/2018)

$11.7 million

Enterprise Value

$82.4 million

3Q19 Results and Recent Developments

Net sales for 3Q19 of $24.0M, flat from the 3Q18

Gross profit for 3Q19 of $8.3M, down from $9.0M in 3Q18

Operating expenses of $7.3M in 3Q19 increased from $6.3M in 3Q18 mainly due to continued investment in growth/profitability enhancements including items relating to IT infrastructure and expansion in sales force

Net income of $0.5M in 3Q19, down from $1.8M in 3Q18

Stockholders' equity at end of 3Q19 up by $3.0M or 3.6% to $85.8M from $82.8M at beginning of FY

Investments in digital transformation and global diversification

Continued elevated expenses and challenges to revenues associated with the ERP implementation for NA operations and financial reporting negatively impacting 3Q19 and to a lesser degree 4Q19 as management continues to resolve any remaining issues

Financials & Valuation

LTM Revenue3

$99.1 million

LTM Adjusted EBITDA3

$8.4 million

LTM Net Income3

-$1.5 million

LTM EPS3

-$0.23

EV/LTM Revenue

0.8x

EV/LTM EBITDA

9.8x

P/E (LTM)3

NM

NOL Carryforward3

Approx. $18.5 million

Book Value3

$86.7 million

One Year Stock Performance

Source: Etrade

1Treasury stock method

2Source: Bloomberg/Yahoo

3As of 10/31/2018.NegativeLTM Net Income and EPSgenerated by one-time,non-cash

income tax expense of $5.1 million in connection with 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ("Tax Act") 3

Optimized Global Presence

Manufacturing Sites

Sales Presence

Decatur, AL Facility

Anqui (Weifang), China Facility

Manufacturing Sites

Decatur, AL

Jerez, Mexico

Anqui (Weifang), China

Buenos Aires, Argentina

New Delhi, India

Nahm Dinh, Vietnam

Sales Presence

Beijing, China

Chongqing, China

Decatur, AL

Europe (France, Germany, Netherlands, Poland, Spain, U.K.)

Jerez, Mexico

Melbourne, Australia

Moscow, Russia

New Delhi, India

Ronkonkoma, NY (HQ)

Shanghai, China

South America (Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru)

Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam)

Toronto, Canada

Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kazakhstan

4

Innovative Proprietary Products

LAKE develops proprietary textile and designs when it identifies a market need…

New Product Focus:

Patents:

Supply Chain:

Certifications:

Manufacturing:

Testing:

Proprietary high margin products for stable and recurring end markets (e.g. utilities, pharmaceuticals)

20 patents & 1 patent in application1

56 trademarks and 6 trademarks in application1

LAKE maintains strong control of its supply chain includingmulti-sourcing raw materials and

having cut/sew operations performed by employees instead of contractors

Products are certified

under relevant

standards and certificates domestically and abroad

Customers recognize

certification as sign of quality

All established LAKE manufacturing

facilities are ISO 9001 or ISO 9002 certified

New facilities in Vietnam and India

Quality control lab in China and the USA

Chinese facility able to perform medical and industrial sterilizations

Installed new test lab in Alabama facility in 2015

1As of 1/31/2019.

5

Disclaimer

Lakeland Industries Inc. published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 09:46:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:00aBOMBARDIER : Signs Firm Purchase Agreement for Six Q400 Turboprops
AQ
10:57aRPC : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - RPC GROUP PLC
PU
10:57aWISON ENGINEERING SERVICES : Form of proxy for the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019
PU
10:57aBTG : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - BTG PLC
PU
10:57aBURWILL : Announcements and Notices - Shipment and Delivery Information of Bald Hill's Lithium Concentrate
PU
10:57aASIA ENTERPRISES : Mandatory Cash Dividend/ Distribution
PU
10:57aCAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Additional Listing of Shares
PU
10:55aNETFONDS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10:53aEASYJET : drops after warning Brexit is weakening demand for flights
AQ
10:53aKBR : Market Leading Solvent Deasphalting Technology ROSE® Selected for Saudi Aramco's Riyadh Refinery
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CENTRICA : CENTRICA : Funds place bets against Centrica as price cap hits
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : South Korea's burned out millennials choose YouTube over Sa..
3BAYER AG : BAYER : Global Mergers Become Campaign Fodder
4BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Global Deals Cool Amid Tensions
5LYFT INC : LYFT : shines on bright day for US markets

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About