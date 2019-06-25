Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lakeshore Recycling Systems Named Fastest Growing Company by Crain's Chicago Business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 03:06pm EDT

CHICAGO, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeshore Recycling Systems (LRS), the Midwest’s leading independent recycling and waste diversion provider, today announced it has been named Chicago’s 37th fastest growing company on the prestigious Crain’s Fast 50; the announcement was made Friday, June 21, at the 2019 Crain’s Fast 50 Awards luncheon.

The respected annual ranking recognizes the region’s best and most innovative companies with winning business strategies and substantial year-over-year revenue growth. Lakeshore, the only waste services company named to the list, was ranked based on its 224 percent five-year revenue growth rate from 2013 to 2018, and verified by Crain’s.

“We are honored to be ranked on the Fast 50, and thank the editors at Crain’s for this tremendous recognition,” said LRS Chief Executive Officer Alan T. Handley. “Lakeshore succeeds and differentiates by successfully disrupting and challenging the status quo in nearly every aspect of the waste and recycling industry. Our success would not be possible without the passion and dedication of our more than 900 employees who work hard around the clock to deliver safe, innovative and sustainable waste solutions.”

Lakeshore’s profitable circular business model is centered on diverting more waste from landfills than any competitor. The company optimizes operational efficiency with strategic investments in sophisticated AI-infused equipment, and coupled with experienced line workers, is able to divert and reuse more than 40 percent of the inbound municipal solid waste it collects.

About Lakeshore Recycling Systems

Lakeshore Recycling Systems is the largest privately held waste services company in Illinois and Wisconsin. For over 20 years, LRS has specialized in recycling and waste diversion programs, affordable roll-off container services, portable restroom rentals, mulch distribution, street sweeping, on-site storage and comprehensive waste removal for businesses and residential homeowners in Chicago, northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. Delivering services through 13 regional hubs, LRS owns and operates 15 facilities, a fleet of fuel-efficient natural gas-powered trucks, and thrives on the passion of more than 900 full-time employees.

LRS holds numerous industry honors and accolades, including: the 2018 Illinois Sustainability Award; the Better Business Bureau’s 2018 Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics; Chicago Public Schools' Best Partnership Award; and ranks #35 on the latest Waste360 Top 100 Waste and Recycling Companies in North America. Controlling over 2.5 million tons-per-year, LRS diverts more waste from landfills than any other provider through safe, innovative, sustainability-driven services. To learn more, visit www.LRSrecycles.com.

Company Contact:
Meaghan Johnson
Director of Marketing
Lakeshore Recycling Systems
847.779.7507
MJohnson@LRSrecycles.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/35ce6b10-c142-4ed2-83df-e0700b9b3104

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1de27219-3eb8-4088-8fd3-62ce1b725dee

Primary Logo

Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50

Crain's announced the 50 fastest growing companies in the Chicago area
Lakeshore Recycling Systems

LRS was recognized as the 37th fastest growing company in the Chicago area.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:22pCISCO : BIOS Middle East bags Cisco award
AQ
03:21pEnergy Stocks Diverge From Oil Prices
DJ
03:21pBEYOND MEAT OPTION ALERT : Fri $150 Calls Sweep (32) near the Ask: 504 @ $3.8 vs 3285 OI; Ref=$143.6
PU
03:21pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : US Dept Of Homeland Security Will Deploy Up To 89 Agents To Guatemala By End-August Under Joint Agreement To Reduce Irregular Migration And Strengthen Border Security
PU
03:20pDYNAMICS : Eliopack will temporarily shift production capacity to other Aluflexpack facilities due to fire incident
EQ
03:20pTRITON INTERNATIONAL : Completes Public Offering of Series B Preference Shares
BU
03:20pTYSON FOODS : US government investigating poultry price-fixing claims
AQ
03:19pBRAVO MULTINATIONAL INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:19pAMERICAN ELECTRIC TECHNOLOGIES INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:19pBAE : U.S. Marine Corps Awards Contract Modification to Develop Amphibious Vehicles
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : sues U.S. government over 'impossible' task of policing exports to China
2IQIYI INC : IQIYI : China's iQiyi looks abroad after hitting 100 million paying subscribers
3ABBVIE : AbbVie looks beyond Humira with $63 billion deal for Botox-maker Allergan
4GOLD : Gold soars to six-year high as trade, as Iran tensions mount
5DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Takes Hit From Recall

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About