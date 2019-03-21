Lakeview Golf Resort Opens for Season April 1st Celebrating 65 Years of Traditions

MORGANTOWN, W.Va., March 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeview Golf Resort, an all-inclusive golf and conference resort conveniently located just off I-68 in Morgantown, is thrilled to announce the reopening of its hotel doors on April 1, 2019, following their inaugural seasonal break.



In addition, Lakeview Golf Resort will proudly celebrate 65 years of experience and tradition in Morgantown, West Virginia this year. Consistent with its longstanding business within the community, Lakeview is honored to welcome back its guests and invite them to take part in the various traditions that Lakeview will host throughout the year. The hotel will start the season off with a Birthday Bash in early April, quickly followed by their traditional holiday staples, Easter and Mother’s Day Brunch. Furthermore, as always, you can also expect numerous Golf Events, Wedding Shows, and much more, throughout the 2019 season.

“We understand that there was concern from the community when we decided to operate seasonally. ‘Is it closing for good?’ Was the property sold?’ We are proud to say, ‘we haven’t gone anywhere.’ This community and the services we provide to it are vitally important to us and we look forward to reopening our hotel doors on April 1st.,” says Tim Bucklew, the Director of Sales, Marketing and Golf.

The hotel spent its off season ensuring Lakeview Golf Resort’s renowned quality remains intact for the arrival of April 1 and the entire 2019 season thereafter. For more information about Lakeview Golf Resort’s upcoming events or their 65 years of tradition, please visit www.lakeviewresort.com or contact Lakeview directly at (304) 594-9516 or Lakeview@lakeviewresort.com.

ABOUT LAKEVIEW GOLF RESORT

Nestled in the rolling hills of West Virginia and only 10 miles south of the Pennsylvania border, Lakeview Golf Resort is one of the Mid-Atlantic’s premier golf resort destinations. A five-time winner of the “Best of Morgantown” awards in the “Best Golf Course” category, Lakeview Golf Resort is home to two championship courses and offers breathtaking views of Cheat Lake and the rolling hills of West Virginia. As one of the best all-around West Virginia golf courses, the Lakeview Course is rated four stars by Golf Digest and has been rated among the Top 100 public courses in America. This par 72 course, which has hosted icons like Sam Snead, Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus, offers an intricate tree-lined design, featuring large undulating greens, tight fairways and scenic views. The spectacular Mountainview Course winds through the foothills of the Allegheny Mountains and is a favorite among players of all levels. Golfers will face tight landing areas, scenic views and gently rolling fairways on this strategically designed course. Lakeview Golf Resort offers a variety of West Virginia's best ‘Stay and Play’ golf packages, including golf, accommodations and dining.

ABOUT GF MANAGEMENT

GF Management is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City Philadelphia. With more than 80 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, catering facilities, waterparks, casinos and golf courses in 28 states, GF Management specializes in third-party management, asset management and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional and financial clients. Many of GF’s core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and therein provide the strength and balance of ownership and management. The Company is currently seeking to expand its portfolio of full-service ownership and management assignments through long-term contracts and joint-venture investment opportunities. For more information about GF Management call 215-972-2222 or visit www.GFHotels.com .

Contact: Chrissy Buchanan

Tel: (304) 594-9422

Email: BuchananC@gfhotels.com