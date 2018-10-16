Lakeview Golf Resort to Host 2018 Autumn Wedding Show

MORGANTOWN, W.V., Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently engaged couples and guests are invited to experience what makes Lakeview Golf Resort the most unique wedding venue in Morgantown at their 2018 Autumn Wedding Show on Sunday, October 28, 2018, beginning at 11:00 AM.



The resort proudly invites attendees to spend the afternoon enjoying its renowned cuisine, stunning decor, magnificent ballrooms and picture-perfect gazebo. Lakeview couples in attendance will be encouraged to plan their entire wedding by selecting a day-of menu, choosing local vendors to enhance their day, learning about current wedding trends, and more!

With over fifty years of experience hosting weddings and receptions, Lakeview Golf Resort remains one of the top wedding venues in Morgantown, WV. Conveniently located just off of I-68 in Morgantown and surrounded by the lush fairways of its championship golf course, the venue boasts over 30,000 square-feet of wedding and event space.

As a 2018 recipient of the prestigious WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards® for Ceremony & Reception Venue in Morgantown, and The Knot Best of Weddings Hall of Fame inductee, Lakeview Golf Resort prides itself on creating the perfect wedding experience. With an inviting and historic atmosphere (the property will celebrate 65 years in business in 2019), elegant accommodations, pre-function space, an outdoor gazebo and ballrooms overlooking stunning Cheat Lake, the hotel offers endless options for receptions, ceremonies, rehearsal dinners, engagement parties, bridal room blocks and more. Couples will marvel at the property’s unsurpassed cuisine, gracious service and attention to detail.

During the upcoming wedding show, the hotel’s dedicated Wedding Specialist will be on hand to help couples plan an outstanding affair. The area’s best wedding vendors will also be available to assist with bookings and to answer any questions. A live DJ will be performing throughout the duration, and tastings will take place from a full wedding menu. All Lakeview Couples who attend and select their wedding day menu at the show will receive a complimentary entrée upgrade. As the region's largest wedding showcase, all attendees will have the opportunity to “plan a wedding in a day!”

Admission is complimentary to all brides and grooms who attend this exciting show, and all attendees will be eligible to win great gifts and prizes.

Whether it's a grand soiree for 400 or an intimate affair, Lakeview Golf Resort is committed to providing couples with an unforgettable wedding experience. To book your wedding with Lakeview Golf Resort, schedule a property tour, or learn more about the 2018 Autumn Wedding Show, please call (304) 594-9551 or visit https://www.lakeviewresort.com/weddings .

Contact: Rachel Bucklew

Tel: (304) 594-9551

Email: rbucklew@lakeviewresort.com



