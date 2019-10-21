Log in
Lakeview Village : Senior Living Announces Management Team Changes

10/21/2019

LENEXA, Kan., Oct. 21, 2019  /PRNewswire/ -- After guiding Lakeview Village through the last 10 years as President and Chief Executive Officer, Jamie Frazier has retired and turned over the CEO reins to the community's Chief Financial Officer, Robbie Clausen. Frazier joined the Life Plan Retirement Community in early 2009, just as it was feeling the impact of the 2008 recession. Working with Clausen as CFO, and Mary Schworer as Chief Operating Officer, the management team guided the community through revitalization and many milestones, including:

  • Achieved a turnaround in independent living occupancy
  • Spent $60.5 million on upgrades and capital projects, including building 51 new homes; redecorating/remodeling 550 residences and numerous common areas; burying overhead electrical lines and completing energy-saving initiatives; and upgrading Fountain Lake.
  • Received "Best" awards for Short-Stay and Long-Term Care from U.S. News and World Report, ranking Lakeview Village in the top 5% nationally.
  • Built community partnerships with seven rehabilitation satellite locations
  • Grew its Good Samaritan Endowment to $1.85 million.

"None of these achievements would have been possible without the creativity, hard work, and optimism of our dedicated employees at all levels," said Frazier. "Through it all, we have been supported by a well-informed professional board and wonderful, life-affirming residents."

Clausen now takes over the role of CEO, having spent his entire career working in the senior housing industry. After graduating from the University of Missouri-Columbia with degrees in Accounting and Computer Science, he began working as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) for his father, Bob Clausen, who owned and operated nursing homes and assisted living facilities, as well as home health, therapy, pharmacy, and construction companies.

Lakeview Village has also hired Heath Leuck as its new CFO. Leuck graduated from the University of Kansas with degrees in Accounting and Business Administration. His work experience as a CPA includes BKD (formerly known as Baird, Kurtz and Dobson), Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth Health System, and CBIZ MHM financial services and business consulting company. For the last seven years, Leuck served as Director of Finance at John Knox Village in Lee's Summit, Missouri.

Founded in 1964, Lakeview Village's mission is to strengthen the lives of older adults within a non-denominational, faith-based community. Today, the locally owned, nonprofit community serves 700 residents with a staff of 600 employees on 100 acres. Lakeview Village is the only LifePlan Community in Johnson County, Kansas, which offers a LifeCare program that includes unlimited assisted living and nursing care at virtually no increase in a resident's independent living monthly service fee.

For more information, contact:
Colette Panchot, Director of Sales and Marketing at Lakeview Village
(913) 744-2447
226631@email4pr.com 
www.LakeviewVillage.org

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lakeview-village-senior-living-announces-management-team-changes-300941534.html

SOURCE Lakeview Village


© PRNewswire 2019
Latest news "Companies"
