Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lamps Plus Implements Certona’s Predictive Landing Page Solution to Deliver Personalized Product Landing Pages from Google Paid Search Campaigns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 05:02pm CEST

Bounce Rates Reduced by 22 Percent from Product Listing Ads

Certona, the leader in real-time omnichannel personalization for the world’s largest brands and retailers, today announced an expanded partnership with Lamps Plus, the nation’s largest specialty lighting retailer. Lamps Plus utilizes Certona’s predictive targeting capabilities to personalize product landing pages from Google paid search campaigns, increasing relevance and reducing bounce rates by 22 percent from product listing advertisements.

Paid search campaigns are a key part of the Lamps Plus marketing strategy. By partnering with Certona to extend its personalization program, Lamps Plus delivers a relevant sort of similar products based on shoppers’ interactions with a product listing advertisement (PLA). This new strategy has not only significantly reduced bounce rates from paid traffic sources, but also resulted in a 17 percent bounce rate reduction from all external traffic.

As shoppers discover a PLA on Google, clicking that ad brings them to a personalized LampsPlus.com landing page featuring the product in the PLA and a relevant sort of personalized product recommendations powered by Certona’s predictive algorithm based on real-time shopper behavior, paid search keywords and other contextual information such as device type, referring search engine, location and time of day.

“Lamps Plus has benefitted from Certona’s expertise with personalization technology and by expanding this program to better support paid traffic sources, we have significantly improved the customer experience,” said Angela Hsu, Senior Vice President of Marketing and eCommerce, Lamps Plus. “Our personalization program ensures that customers see an expanded selection of lighting and home furnishing products that match their preferences and needs, which has generated more sales.”

Certona powers personalized shopping experiences across Lamps Plus’ website and email channels by delivering individualized product recommendations and curated merchandising capabilities. Through broadening its personalization solution to include Certona’s Predictive Landing Pages, Lamps Plus can better engage shoppers and guide new visitors and existing customers towards a purchase.

Read the full case study here.

“Lamps Plus continues to make the shopper’s journey a priority by leveraging keyword search to deliver a superior customer experience from the moment shoppers land on their site,” said Meyar Sheik, CEO and Co-Founder of Certona. “We continue to leverage our long-term partnership with Lamps Plus in innovative ways, making it easier for their shoppers to find the right products at the right time.”

About Lamps Plus

Family-owned and operated, for over 40 years Lamps Plus has been a leader in the retail lighting industry. Established in 1976 and headquartered in Los Angeles, the company is the nation's largest specialty lighting retailer, operating a thriving e-commerce business, along with more than three dozen stores in the western United States. Lamps Plus carries a full range of lighting and home furnishings, including exclusive patented designs and artisan-made customizable shades and lamps that offer comfort and value to help our customers love their everyday spaces. To assist consumers, our American Lighting Association-trained staff provides expert advice.

Our family of websites includes:

Follow Lamps Plus on Pinterest, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

About Certona

Certona, the leading real-time omnichannel personalization solution and pioneer of AI-driven experience individualization, powers 73 billion unique experiences each month. Trusted by more than 600 brands in over 70 countries, Certona’s patented technology leverages machine learning and predictive analytics to deliver a fully-orchestrated experience with optimized content and messaging to increase engagement and conversions across all customer touchpoints. For more information please visit, www.certona.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:28pMANCHESTER UNITED : players need to raise each other's game, says former captain Bryan Robson
AQ
05:28pAGENCY : Passenger Traffic Through Moscow Airports Up 6.3% In July, 12.4% At Sheremetyevo
PR
05:28pMANCHESTER UNITED : Mourinho, Pogba 'don't have to be friends' for Man United to succeed, says Bryan Robson
AQ
05:27pSUI : SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - Changes to Board and Committees
PU
05:27pTONLY ELECTRONICS : Notification letter and request form to non-registered shareholders 2018
PU
05:27pTONLY ELECTRONICS : Notification letter and request form to registered shareholders 2018
PU
05:27pMICROSOFT : Xbox now connects with Cortana and Alexa-enabled devices
PU
05:27pBLOCKCHAIN VS. CRYPTOASSETS : different worlds
PU
05:27pROYAL MAIL : presents the final set of Special Stamps in a five-part commemorative programme marking the centenary of each year of the First World War
PU
05:27pF&C MANAGED PORTFOLIO TRUST : Director Declaration
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : bond hits record low, stock slips as investor worry deepens
2WIRECARD : Wirecard AG to Replace Commerzbank in DAX Index
3GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC : GO AHEAD : Full year results for the year ended 30 June 2018
4SIMCORP : SIMCORP : Groupama Asset Management Automates its Front and Middle Office Operations with SimCorp Di..
5AUROBINDO PHARMA : Novartis sells U.S. generics assets to India's bargain-hunting Aurobindo

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.