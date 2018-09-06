Lamps Plus Implements Certona’s Predictive Landing Page Solution to Deliver Personalized Product Landing Pages from Google Paid Search Campaigns

Certona, the leader in real-time omnichannel personalization for the
world’s largest brands and retailers, today announced an expanded
partnership with Lamps Plus, the nation’s largest specialty lighting
retailer. Lamps Plus utilizes Certona’s predictive targeting
capabilities to personalize product landing pages from Google paid
search campaigns, increasing relevance and reducing bounce rates by 22
percent from product listing advertisements.
Paid search campaigns are a key part of the Lamps Plus marketing
strategy. By partnering with Certona to extend its personalization
program, Lamps Plus delivers a relevant sort of similar products based
on shoppers’ interactions with a product listing advertisement (PLA).
This new strategy has not only significantly reduced bounce rates from
paid traffic sources, but also resulted in a 17 percent bounce rate
reduction from all external traffic.
As shoppers discover a PLA on Google, clicking that ad brings them to a
personalized LampsPlus.com landing page featuring the product in the PLA
and a relevant sort of personalized product recommendations powered by
Certona’s predictive algorithm based on real-time shopper behavior, paid
search keywords and other contextual information such as device type,
referring search engine, location and time of day.
“Lamps Plus has benefitted from Certona’s expertise with personalization
technology and by expanding this program to better support paid traffic
sources, we have significantly improved the customer experience,” said
Angela Hsu, Senior Vice President of Marketing and eCommerce, Lamps
Plus. “Our personalization program ensures that customers see an
expanded selection of lighting and home furnishing products that match
their preferences and needs, which has generated more sales.”
Certona powers personalized shopping experiences across Lamps Plus’
website and email channels by delivering individualized product
recommendations and curated merchandising capabilities. Through
broadening its personalization solution to include Certona’s Predictive
Landing Pages, Lamps Plus can better engage shoppers and guide new
visitors and existing customers towards a purchase.
“Lamps Plus continues to make the shopper’s journey a priority by
leveraging keyword search to deliver a superior customer experience from
the moment shoppers land on their site,” said Meyar Sheik, CEO and
Co-Founder of Certona. “We continue to leverage our long-term
partnership with Lamps Plus in innovative ways, making it easier for
their shoppers to find the right products at the right time.”
About Lamps Plus
Family-owned and operated, for over 40 years Lamps Plus has been a
leader in the retail lighting industry. Established in 1976 and
headquartered in Los Angeles, the company is the nation's largest
specialty lighting retailer, operating a thriving e-commerce business,
along with more than three dozen stores in the western United States.
Lamps Plus carries a full range of lighting and home furnishings,
including exclusive patented designs and artisan-made customizable
shades and lamps that offer comfort and value to help our customers love
their everyday spaces. To assist consumers, our American Lighting
Association-trained staff provides expert advice.
About Certona
Certona, the leading real-time omnichannel personalization solution and
pioneer of AI-driven experience individualization, powers 73 billion
unique experiences each month. Trusted by more than 600 brands in over
70 countries, Certona’s patented technology leverages machine learning
and predictive analytics to deliver a fully-orchestrated experience with
optimized content and messaging to increase engagement and conversions
across all customer touchpoints. For more information please visit, www.certona.com.
