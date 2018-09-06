Lamps Plus Implements Certona’s Predictive Landing Page Solution to Deliver Personalized Product Landing Pages from Google Paid Search Campaigns

Bounce Rates Reduced by 22 Percent from Product Listing Ads

Certona, the leader in real-time omnichannel personalization for the world’s largest brands and retailers, today announced an expanded partnership with Lamps Plus, the nation’s largest specialty lighting retailer. Lamps Plus utilizes Certona’s predictive targeting capabilities to personalize product landing pages from Google paid search campaigns, increasing relevance and reducing bounce rates by 22 percent from product listing advertisements.

Paid search campaigns are a key part of the Lamps Plus marketing strategy. By partnering with Certona to extend its personalization program, Lamps Plus delivers a relevant sort of similar products based on shoppers’ interactions with a product listing advertisement (PLA). This new strategy has not only significantly reduced bounce rates from paid traffic sources, but also resulted in a 17 percent bounce rate reduction from all external traffic.

As shoppers discover a PLA on Google, clicking that ad brings them to a personalized LampsPlus.com landing page featuring the product in the PLA and a relevant sort of personalized product recommendations powered by Certona’s predictive algorithm based on real-time shopper behavior, paid search keywords and other contextual information such as device type, referring search engine, location and time of day.

“Lamps Plus has benefitted from Certona’s expertise with personalization technology and by expanding this program to better support paid traffic sources, we have significantly improved the customer experience,” said Angela Hsu, Senior Vice President of Marketing and eCommerce, Lamps Plus. “Our personalization program ensures that customers see an expanded selection of lighting and home furnishing products that match their preferences and needs, which has generated more sales.”

Certona powers personalized shopping experiences across Lamps Plus’ website and email channels by delivering individualized product recommendations and curated merchandising capabilities. Through broadening its personalization solution to include Certona’s Predictive Landing Pages, Lamps Plus can better engage shoppers and guide new visitors and existing customers towards a purchase.

“Lamps Plus continues to make the shopper’s journey a priority by leveraging keyword search to deliver a superior customer experience from the moment shoppers land on their site,” said Meyar Sheik, CEO and Co-Founder of Certona. “We continue to leverage our long-term partnership with Lamps Plus in innovative ways, making it easier for their shoppers to find the right products at the right time.”

About Lamps Plus

Family-owned and operated, for over 40 years Lamps Plus has been a leader in the retail lighting industry. Established in 1976 and headquartered in Los Angeles, the company is the nation's largest specialty lighting retailer, operating a thriving e-commerce business, along with more than three dozen stores in the western United States. Lamps Plus carries a full range of lighting and home furnishings, including exclusive patented designs and artisan-made customizable shades and lamps that offer comfort and value to help our customers love their everyday spaces. To assist consumers, our American Lighting Association-trained staff provides expert advice.

About Certona

Certona, the leading real-time omnichannel personalization solution and pioneer of AI-driven experience individualization, powers 73 billion unique experiences each month. Trusted by more than 600 brands in over 70 countries, Certona’s patented technology leverages machine learning and predictive analytics to deliver a fully-orchestrated experience with optimized content and messaging to increase engagement and conversions across all customer touchpoints. For more information please visit, www.certona.com.

