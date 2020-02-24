Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lamtex : INSIDE INFORMATION - RESIGNATION OF CHAIRMAN AND EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 07:14pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1041)

INSIDE INFORMATION

RESIGNATION OF CHAIRMAN AND EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

This announcement is made by Lamtex Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and pursuant to the inside information provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") would like to announce that Mr. Tse Ping ("Mr. Tse") has resigned as executive director and chairman of the Board with effect from 24 February 2020. Mr. Tse Ping has not provided a reason for his resignation. The Company is seeking legal advice as to the next steps it may take in connection with Mr. Tse's resignation. The Company may publish further announcements in connection with the resignation of Mr. Tse as executive director and chairman of the Board as appropriate.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

Lamtex Holdings Limited

Wu Xiaolin

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 24 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive directors, namely, Mr. Wu Xiaolin, Mr. Pan Xian and Mr. Wong Man Keung (chief executive officer); three non-executive directors, namely Ms. Zang Yanxia, Mr. Liu Zhanqing and Mr. Xiao Shen; and four independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. Zeng Zhaolin, Dr. Loke Yu (alias Loke Hoi Lam), Mr. Tse Long and Mr. Li Changhui.

Disclaimer

Lamtex Holdings Limited published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 00:13:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:39pMenendez, Schumer, Brown Demand Secretaries Mnuchin And Pompeo Use Authority Congress Granted Them In 2017 and Executive Orders To Immediately Impose New Sanctions On Russia For Reported Ongoing Efforts To Interfere in U.S. 2020 Election
PU
07:39pNEXA RESOURCES S A : Peru Tender Offer Results
PU
07:37pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, URGES FLUOR CORPORATION (FLR) INVESTORS WHO SUFFERED SIGNIFICANT LOSSES TO CONTACT ITS ATTORNEYS : Investigation Into Possible Securities Fraud Ongoing
GL
07:34pCyber incident cost estimates and the importance of building resilience
PU
07:34pSALMAT : 2020 Half Year Report - Appendix 4D
PU
07:34pMODEL N : Your Six Step Operating Guide to Revenue Execution
PU
07:34pSALMAT : 2020 Half Year Results Announcement
PU
07:34pSALMAT : 2020 Half Year Results Presentation
PU
07:34pMODEL N : Anatomy of the Revenue System
PU
07:26pNEXA RESOURCES PERÚ S.A.A. : Announces Expiration And Results Of Its Cash Tender Offer For Any And All Of Its Outstanding 4.625% Notes Due 2023
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1M&G PLC : Hedge fund Third Point calls on Britain's Prudential to break up
2GOLD : Stocks tumble, oil falls, gold spikes as virus fears grip markets
3United Airlines suspends 2020 guidance on coronavirus uncertainty
4MASTERCARD : MASTERCARD : Says Coronavirus May Trim 1Q, 2020 Revenue Growth
5DOUGLAS DYNAMICS, INC. : Douglas Dynamics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group