Lamtex : INSIDE INFORMATION - RESIGNATION OF CHAIRMAN AND EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

INSIDE INFORMATION

RESIGNATION OF CHAIRMAN AND EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

This announcement is made by Lamtex Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and pursuant to the inside information provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") would like to announce that Mr. Tse Ping ("Mr. Tse") has resigned as executive director and chairman of the Board with effect from 24 February 2020. Mr. Tse Ping has not provided a reason for his resignation. The Company is seeking legal advice as to the next steps it may take in connection with Mr. Tse's resignation. The Company may publish further announcements in connection with the resignation of Mr. Tse as executive director and chairman of the Board as appropriate.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

Hong Kong, 24 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive directors, namely, Mr. Wu Xiaolin, Mr. Pan Xian and Mr. Wong Man Keung (chief executive officer); three non-executive directors, namely Ms. Zang Yanxia, Mr. Liu Zhanqing and Mr. Xiao Shen; and four independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. Zeng Zhaolin, Dr. Loke Yu (alias Loke Hoi Lam), Mr. Tse Long and Mr. Li Changhui.