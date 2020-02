(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1041)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board (the "Board") of directors of Lamtex Holdings Limited (the "Company") are set out below:

Executive Directors

Mr. WU Xiaolin

Mr. PAN Xian

Mr. WONG Man Keung (Chief Executive Officer)

Non-Executive Directors

Ms. ZANG Yanxia

Mr. LIU Zhanqing

Mr. XIAO Shen

Independent Non-Executive Directors

Dr. LOKE Yu alias Loke Hoi Lam

Mr. TSE Long

Mr. ZENG Zhaolin

Mr. LI Changhui

There are 4 Board committees. The membership information of these committees is set out below:

Audit Committee

Dr. LOKE Yu alias Loke Hoi Lam (Chairman)

Mr. TSE Long

Mr. ZENG Zhaolin