Lamtex : MAJOR TRANSACTION FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR IN RELATION TO THE DISPOSAL OF THE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL IN NEW WINNING

09/27/2019 | 05:08am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1041)

MAJOR TRANSACTION

FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR IN RELATION TO THE DISPOSAL OF THE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL IN NEW WINNING

Reference is made to the announcements of Lamtex Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 9 July 2019, 30 July 2019, 9 August 2019, 30 August 2019 and 13 September 2019 (the "Announcements") in relation to, inter alia, the disposal of the entire issued share capital in New Winning. Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Announcements.

As disclosed in the announcement dated 13 September 2019, a circular containing, amongst other things, further details of the Disposal and the notice of the SGM is expected to be despatched to Shareholders on or before 27 September 2019 in compliance with the Listing Rules.

As additional time is still required to finalise certain information for inclusion in the circular, the date of despatch of the circular is expected to be further postponed to a date no later than 11 October 2019.

By order of the Board

Lamtex Holdings Limited

Pan Xian

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 27 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three Executive Directors, namely, Mr. Tse Ping (Chairman), Mr. Wu Xiaolin and Mr. Pan Xian; three Non-Executive Directors, namely Ms. Zang Yanxia, Mr. Liu Zhanqing and Mr. Xiao Shen; and three Independent Non-Executive Directors, namely Mr. Zeng Zhaolin, Dr. Loke Yu (alias Loke Hoi Lam) and Mr. Tse Long.

Disclaimer

Lamtex Holdings Limited published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 09:07:07 UTC
