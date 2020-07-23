Lamtex : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT CERTAIN CLAIMS AGAINST THE COMPANY

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1041)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

CERTAIN CLAIMS AGAINST THE COMPANY

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Lamtex Holdings Limited (the "Company") recently noted that a writ of summons was issued by City Lion Investment Limited (the "Plaintiff"), the landlord of the Company's office at Units Nos. 7503B-7504 on Level 75 of International Commerce Centre, 1 Austin Road West, Kowloon, Hong Kong, in the High Court of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region against the Company in the sum of approximately HK$4.0 million. The claims included allegations of repudiatory breach of the tenancy agreement dated 11 September 2019 entered between the Plaintiff and the Company (the "Tenancy Agreement"), that the Company failed to pay the Plaintiff

rent, air-conditioning and management charges for the period from February 2020 to June 2020 and the government rates for the period from 1 April 2020 to 30 June 2020 of approximately HK$3.9 million; and (ii) the interest on the outstanding payments calculated according to the terms under the Tenancy Agreement of approximately HK$0.1 million.

The Directors also noted that 8 persons has commenced claims through the Labour Department of Hong Kong and filed a claim in the sum of approximately HK$4.3 million for outstanding wages, payment in lieu notice, year-end bonus and deposit for early termination of employment contracts.

The Company is considering to seek for legal advice in these regards and will keep the shareholders of the Company informed of any further development in relation thereto. Further announcement(s) relating to these claims will be made by the Company as and when appropriate or as required under the Listing Rules.