Lancaster City School District : Junior High Construction Update 8/15/18

08/16/2018 | 12:11am CEST

Earthwork and tree removal has begun on the General Sherman site and the silt fence is being installed. We have been issued the address for the new building. The address is 1930 Election House Road.

At Thomas Ewing, concrete masonry block wall installation continues on the second floor of the two story classroom section. Also on the second floor, the concrete floor has been poured, while storm drains, plumbing, electric boxes, and conduit are being installed. In the single story classroom section, concrete masonry walls, plumbing, and roofing steel, joist and decks are being installed. The concrete floor has also been poured in the gymnasium section. The address for Ewingis 2024 Sheridan Drive.

Steve Wigton
Superintendent

Disclaimer

Lancaster City School District published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 22:10:04 UTC
