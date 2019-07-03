Lancaster County Video Gaming Terminal Opt-Outs Due to the Gaming Control Board by August 31

HARRISBURG, Pa., July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board today announced the process for municipalities in Lancaster County to opt-out of the placement of Video Gaming Terminals (VGTs) at truck stops that meet statutory eligibility criteria.

On July 2, 2019, Governor Wolf signed SB 321 (Act 63 of 2019) into law, permitting municipalities in Lancaster County to opt-out of truck stop VGT gaming. Specifically, § 502. Municipal option for gaming provides that a municipality may, by delivering a resolution of the municipality's governing body to the Board by August 31, 2019, prohibit the location of an establishment licensee within the municipality.

Act 42 of 2017 provided for up to five Video Gaming Terminals (VGT's) to be located in eligible truck stops that generally must be equipped with diesel islands for fueling commercial motor vehicles, have sold on average 50,000 gallons of diesel or biodiesel fuel each month for the last 12 months (or be projected to do so in the future), have at least 20 parking spots dedicated for commercial motor vehicles, have a convenience store, and be situated on a parcel of land at least 3 acres in size.

A municipality within Lancaster County that desires to restrict the establishment of VGT gaming within its boundaries and which passes a municipal resolution to that effect, should forward the resolution to Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Secretary Pamela Lewis at pamelewis@pa.gov. The resolution must be received by August 31, 2019. Notices of all resolutions received will be posted to the Board's website on a weekly basis.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is tasked to oversee all aspects of the state's casino industry. In addition to slot machine and table games gambling, this now includes sports wagering offered through land-based sportsbooks at eight locations and through three online outlets. The oversight also includes other new gaming initiatives, expected to be launched in the coming months, which were created through Act 42 of 2017, an amendment to the Race Horse Development and Gaming Act.

The Commonwealth's casino industry currently consists of 10 stand-alone and racetrack casinos in operation, along with the two smaller resort casinos. These facilities collectively employ over 16,000 people and annually generate approximately $1.4 billion in tax revenue from slot machine and table games play. The largest portion of that money is used for property tax reduction to Pennsylvania homeowners.

Additional information about both the PGCB's gaming regulatory efforts and Pennsylvania's gaming industry can be found at gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov. You can also follow the agency on Twitter by choosing @PAGamingControl.

