Lance :® Fuels Families On-the-Go by Returning as the Official Snack of Little League® Baseball and Softball

Lance®, the beloved snack brand that has been fueling America with its sandwich crackers for more than 100 years, today announces that it is returning for its seventh year as the Official Snack of Little League® Baseball and Softball.

To celebrate the partnership’s seven-year anniversary, Lance is announcing a brand new Lance “For The Win” campaign to help fuel and celebrate on-the-go families nationwide through fun new programming, including an on-site activation that will fuel families at the Little League Baseball® World Series from August 15-25, 2019; new insights into the top pregame rituals that will inspire today’s youth in sports to get into “winning mindsets” day in and day out; and a brand new “My Coach, My Hero” Award that will celebrate coaches who foster winning on and off the field.

“We’re thrilled to be teaming up with Little League Baseball and Softball for another exciting year,” said Chris Graziano, Director of Marketing, Lance. “As part of our brand heritage, Lance has always been committed to fueling families on-the-go, and that mission is perfectly aligned with Little League’s influential work as a place for active families to thrive in the world of sports.”

Lance’s on-site presence at the Little League Baseball® World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., will be anchored in the Lance “Family Fueling Station” – a dugout-inspired lounge where families can recharge. The booth will feature Lance Sandwich Cracker giveaways, phone charging stations, collectible merchandise and interactive games for the family.

“We’re honored to continue our partnership with Lance and their commitment to Little League families,” said Liz DiLullo Brown, Little League Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. “The new 'For the Win' campaign and 'My Coach, My Hero' award provide great opportunities to give an inside look into the amazing coaches, and volunteers at the community level who make the Little League program truly special, and we are excited to see the incredible stories that these initiatives bring to light.”

And to kick off the campaign, Lance uncovered new research to help inspire teams everywhere to get into a “Winning Mindset” this season. Finding that 70% of parents say their child is most active in the summer, Lance’s new insights reveal what parents say are today’s top habits for kids’ teams across the country:

The Top Four “Lucky” Superstitions: 1. Snagging the same jersey number every year; 2. Wearing a “lucky” clothing item again and again (e.g. that special headband or pair of socks) ; 3. Having certain lucky faces cheering in the stands; 4. Grabbing the same go-to snacks before every game

1. Snagging the same jersey number every year; 2. Wearing a “lucky” clothing item again and again ; 3. Having certain lucky faces cheering in the stands; 4. Grabbing the same go-to snacks before every game The Top Four Must-Do Pre-Game Rituals: 1. Stretching it Out (52%); 2. A Team Chant (49%); 3. Special High-Five (49%); 4. Listening to Pump-up Songs (43%)

1. Stretching it Out (52%); 2. A Team Chant (49%); 3. Special High-Five (49%); 4. Listening to Pump-up Songs (43%) How to Champion Team Bonding: A strong majority of parents (84%) agree that win or lose, snacks after the game fuel great team bonding

Also new this year, Lance is announcing the “My Coach, My Hero” Award to honor all of the ways great Little League coaches fuel team spirit and sportsmanship. Lance is teaming up with Positive Coaching Alliance and Little League® to recognize two Little League coaches who exhibit inspirational qualities and best demonstrate inspiration and “winning,” both on and off the field. Honorees exemplify “On the Field” traits like honorable sportsmanship, strong leadership, and encouragement, as well as “Off the Field” qualities, from promoting social responsibility within the community and fostering education and academics, to demonstrating the ability to inspire others. In celebration of the “My Coach, My Hero” honorees, Lance will make a monetary donation of $5,000 to each recipient’s league.

Methodology: This online survey was conducted by Censuswide on behalf of Lance between May 29-31 2019 among 1,000+ U.S. parents of children in sports.

About Lance Snacks

For more than 100 years, Lance®has been fueling America with its sandwich crackers – two awesomes and an incredible in the middle. Wholesome and delicious, Lance® sandwich crackers are available in more than 20 varieties, including ToastChee®, Whole Grain, Gluten Free and Minis. Lance® sandwich crackers are made with baked, crispy crackers and real ingredients like freshly ground peanut butter. For more information about Lance® sandwich crackers, please visit www.lance.com.

About Little League®

Founded in 1939, Little League® Baseball and Softball is the world’s largest organized youth sports program, with approximately two million players and one million adult volunteers in every U.S. state and more than 80 other countries. During its nearly 80 years of existence, Little League has seen more than 40 million honored graduates, including public officials, professional athletes, award-winning artists, and a variety of other influential members of society. Each year, millions of people follow the hard work, dedication, and sportsmanship that Little Leaguers® display at our seven baseball and softball World Series events, the premier tournaments in youth sports. For more information, visit LittleLeague.org, and follow Little League on Facebook (facebook.com/LittleLeague), Twitter (twitter.com/LittleLeague), and Instagram (Instagram.com/LittleLeague).

About Positive Coaching Alliance

Positive Coaching Alliance (PCA) develops Better Athletes, Better People through resources for youth and high school sports coaches, parents, administrators and student-athletes. In addition to 1,500+ free audio-video and printable tips and tools at www.PCADevZone.org, PCA has partnered with roughly 3,500 schools and youth sports organizations nationwide to deliver live group workshops, online courses and books by PCA Founder Jim Thompson that help those involved in youth and high school sports create a positive, character-building youth sports culture.

