Lance: New Jersey Wins In Tariff Bill Passed by U.S. House

WASHINGTON, D.C. --- Congressman Leonard Lance (NJ-07) tonight backed the Miscellaneous Tariff Bill Act, legislation to ease the tariff burden on many New Jersey businesses.

'New Jerseyans win when we pass sensible tariff legislation. New Jersey and American manufacturers must come first when setting tariff policies and this Miscellaneous Tariff Bill will make sure companies in our backyard are not hit with tariffs and put on an unequal footing in the global marketplace. If a product is not produced in the U.S. we shouldn't punish American businesses for needing to import that product. Critical New Jersey industries will see an estimated $100 million in tariff savings that will be utilized to hire more workers, raise wages and lower costs on consumers.'