Lancer Worldwide : Adds Guido Nava To Global Business Development Team

INDUSTRY VETERAN BRINGS NOTABLE AND EXTENSIVE EXPERIENCE TO QUICKLY EXPANDING GLOBAL BEVERAGE-DISPENSING COMPANY

Lancer Worldwide, the next generation beverage dispensing experience, today announced they have hired long-time veteran Guido Nava to join their Global Business Development team as Senior Global Business Development Director. Nava brings more than twenty years of experience to help guide Lancer as they continue to expand into international markets while building relationships that capitalize on the people, ideas, technology, and continued innovations that are transforming the global beverage-dispensing space.

According to Data Bridge Market Research, the global beverage dispenser equipment market is expected to register a substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.05% during the 2019 to 2026 timeframe. Innovation and technology are other factors in this market growth and Lancer Worldwide is at the forefront of the charge. The hire of Guido Nava to their Global Business Development team will utilize his comprehensive domestic and international expertise in business operations management, marketing, sales and account management, new product development, Profit & Loss oversight, as well as market analysis. Nava has demonstrated success in establishing strategic alliances with clients across multiple markets.

Nava most recently served as Global Director of Business Development for RBI at Marmon Foodservice Technologies, a Berkshire Hathaway Company, in Chicago which is the parent company of Burger King, Popeye's and Tim Hortons. During his tenure, he was able to increase global revenue over 250% in 18 months. His experience in introducing the novel Burger King System 2 innovative equipment solutions speaks to his ability in furthering innovation and expansion which he will bring to Lancer Worldwide and their legion of market-ready products.

“I could not be more pleased to welcome Mr. Nava as the newest member of our global team,” said E J Morrow, Global President, Lancer Worldwide. “As Lancer Worldwide continues to evolve in the foodservice dispensing category, the addition of Mr. Nava to the global business development team is a win for the organization.”

After obtaining a law degree from Milan University in Italy, Nava worked as an Area Manager for Central & Eastern European Countries for Fic spa where he increased the revenue by 360%. He moved on to work in the Cornelius family of Food & Beverages Italian branch managing Key Account customers such as Coca-Cola, Pepsi-Cola, Heineken, McDonald’s, and IKEA. For the next 18 months he worked on the Pepsi-Cola account and then eventually transferred to their Chicago headquarters where, as Director of Key Accounts, he managed clients such as Burger King, Popeye's, Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, Chick-fil-A and many others before serving as Director of Business Development for Global RBI in 2017.

“Lancer Worldwide’s strategic vision in the global foodservice dispensing category along with the opportunity to make a significant impact globally, Lancer Worldwide is a natural fit for my next chapter in foodservice dispensing,” said Guido Nava, Senior Global Director of Business Development.

As Lancer Worldwide continues to expand their international reach, Nava and the Global Business Development team will provide strategic alignment to drive Lancer Worldwide product and value propositions while nurturing long-term customer relationships all over the world.

About Lancer Worldwide

Lancer Worldwide is the leader in next-generation beverage dispensing, and the new brand of Lancer Corporation, established in 1967 in San Antonio, Texas. Lancer Worldwide leads in innovation and is committed to delivering a beverage dispensing experience that exceeds customer expectations. Through quality and a passion for innovation, Lancer Worldwide creates products that generate profit for its customers worldwide, and give them a distinct advantage in the marketplace. Lancer Corporation is a subsidiary of Hoshizaki Corporation, one of the world's largest suppliers of commercial kitchen equipment. Lancer Worldwide maintains sales and manufacturing facilities in the United States, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, and the United Kingdom. www.lancerworldwide.com

