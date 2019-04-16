Land Gorilla Now Integrated with Calyx Path

DALLAS, April 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calyx Software ® , a leading provider of comprehensive mortgage software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage bankers, wholesale and correspondent lenders and brokers, announced today that Path®, its cloud-based, dynamic mortgage loan origination software (LOS), is now integrated with Land Gorilla , the leading construction loan management software provider.



With this integration, Path clients can now seamlessly access Land Gorilla’s Construction Loan Manager™ to manage and streamline the digital draw process, loan servicing, and payment transactions. The Construction Loan Manager also provides Path clients visibility into portfolio risk, loan performance and compliance tools—mitigating the risks associated with post-closing draw management.

“Today, everyone involved in the construction loan process wants a digital experience,” said Sean Faries, CEO of Land Gorilla. “That is why we’re excited to partner with an innovative LOS like Path. Our integration provides lenders and project stakeholders with a fully digital and seamless experience. For example, lenders can now deliver a customer-centric experience that will allow borrowers and their builders to manage critical tasks associated with their project, such as draw requests, order changes, budget balances, electronic signature processes, lien controls, inspection requests and document management.”

"Land Gorilla has become the leader in construction loan management software because it brings simplicity, speed and transparency to the construction loan process," said Bob Dougherty, Executive Vice President of Business Development at Calyx Software. "Our integration with Land Gorilla will help lenders that offer construction loans gain efficiency, reduce risk, and ultimately become more successful and profitable.”

About Calyx Software

Calyx Software® is an established provider of compliant mortgage software solutions used by banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, and brokerages nationwide. The company’s easy-to-use technology, including its borrower interview platform, loan origination systems, and secure electronic signature software, is designed to streamline, integrate and optimize all phases of the loan process for customers of various sizes, workflows, channels and complexities. Combined with its extensive network of vendor partners, Calyx products deliver a true digital mortgage solution that maximizes profitability and enhances the customer experience. For more information, call (800) 362-2599 or visit www.calyxsoftware.com .

About Land Gorilla

Land Gorilla is the #1 financial technology provider of construction loan management software creating a fast, safe, and efficient loan process. Trusted by top lenders, Land Gorilla’s Construction Loan Manager™ streamlines every aspect from pre-closing due diligence to post-closing draw administration, providing scalability, minimized risk, cost savings, and a best-in-class experience to project stakeholders.

www.landgorilla.com

