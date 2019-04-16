Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Land Gorilla Now Integrated with Calyx Path

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 09:01am EDT

DALLAS, April 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calyx Software®, a leading provider of comprehensive mortgage software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage bankers, wholesale and correspondent lenders and brokers, announced today that Path®, its cloud-based, dynamic mortgage loan origination software (LOS), is now integrated with Land Gorilla, the leading construction loan management software provider.

With this integration, Path clients can now seamlessly access Land Gorilla’s Construction Loan Manager™ to manage and streamline the digital draw process, loan servicing, and payment transactions. The Construction Loan Manager also provides Path clients visibility into portfolio risk, loan performance and compliance tools—mitigating the risks associated with post-closing draw management.

“Today, everyone involved in the construction loan process wants a digital experience,” said Sean Faries, CEO of Land Gorilla. “That is why we’re excited to partner with an innovative LOS like Path. Our integration provides lenders and project stakeholders with a fully digital and seamless experience. For example, lenders can now deliver a customer-centric experience that will allow borrowers and their builders to manage critical tasks associated with their project, such as draw requests, order changes, budget balances, electronic signature processes, lien controls, inspection requests and document management.”

"Land Gorilla has become the leader in construction loan management software because it brings simplicity, speed and transparency to the construction loan process," said Bob Dougherty, Executive Vice President of Business Development at Calyx Software. "Our integration with Land Gorilla will help lenders that offer construction loans gain efficiency, reduce risk, and ultimately become more successful and profitable.”

About Calyx Software
Calyx Software® is an established provider of compliant mortgage software solutions used by banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, and brokerages nationwide. The company’s easy-to-use technology, including its borrower interview platform, loan origination systems, and secure electronic signature software, is designed to streamline, integrate and optimize all phases of the loan process for customers of various sizes, workflows, channels and complexities. Combined with its extensive network of vendor partners, Calyx products deliver a true digital mortgage solution that maximizes profitability and enhances the customer experience. For more information, call (800) 362-2599 or visit www.calyxsoftware.com.

About Land Gorilla
Land Gorilla is the #1 financial technology provider of construction loan management software creating a fast, safe, and efficient loan process. Trusted by top lenders, Land Gorilla’s Construction Loan Manager™ streamlines every aspect from pre-closing due diligence to post-closing draw administration, providing scalability, minimized risk, cost savings, and a best-in-class experience to project stakeholders. 
www.landgorilla.com

Contact:
Campbell Lewis Communications
Jessica Ruiz-Krout
212.995.8058
jessica@campbelllewis.com

Calyx logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:12aTAUTACHROME : Management's Discussion and Analysis or Plan of Operation (form 10-K)
AQ
09:12aBIGRENTZ : Teams with Habitat for Humanity of Orange County for Leaders Build Challenge 2019
BU
09:12aMAJESCO : and DataRobot Partner to Bring Integrated AI/Machine Learning with Majesco : Solutions to Customers and the Insurance Industry
BU
09:12aACELITY : L.P. Inc. Announces New Senior Leadership Appointments
BU
09:11aROOT INSURANCE : Study Reveals America's Blind Spots behind the Wheel
BU
09:11aDaimler Leads $170M Financing in Sila Nanotechnologies
BU
09:11aJUMIO : Announces Executive Leadership Promotion
BU
09:11aClearOne Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
09:11aCB THERAPEUTICS : Announces Closing of the Latest Round of Equity Funding for Scaling Up Biosynthesis Research and Production
BU
09:11aRAZER : Supercharges Windows Laptops and MacBooks with the New Core X Chroma
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ADIDAS : Zalando profit surprise cheers European fashion stocks
2AIR FRANCE-KLM : Rising fuel costs and seating surplus push Lufthansa into loss
3ERICSSON AB : Poland to hold off blanket ban on Huawei 5G gear due to cost concerns
4GALLIFORD TRY PLC : GALLIFORD TRY : Operational Update
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Trump urges 'rebrand' of 737 MAX, Boeing has other ideas

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About