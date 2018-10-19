Land & Homes : 2018 Corporate Governance Statement 0 10/19/2018 | 03:18am CEST Send by mail :

Land & Homes Group Limited ABN 33 090 865 357 Level 3A, 148 Elizabeth Street Sydney NSW 2000 2018 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT This statement has been approved by the Board of the Company. The statement has been prepared as at 12 October 2018 with reference to the 3rd Edition of the ASX Corporate Governance Council's Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations. Introduction The Board of Directors of Land & Homes Group Limited ("Company") is responsible for the Company's corporate governance framework, as set out in this Corporate Governance Statement. This Corporate Governance Statement and supporting materials have been prepared with reference to the ASX Corporate Governance Council's Corporate Governance Principles & Recommendations, third edition. This Corporate Governance Statement discloses the extent to which the Company follows the recommendations. The Company will follow each recommendation where the Board considers the recommendation to be appropriate for its corporate governance practices. Where the Company's corporate governance practices does not follow a recommendation, the Board has explained it reasons for not following the recommendation and disclosed what, if any, alternative practices the Company adopts instead of those in the recommendation. The following governance-related documents can be found on the Company's website at www.landnhomesgroup.com under the section marked "Corporate Governance": Board Charter Code of Conduct Continuous Disclosure Policy Diversity Policy Risk Management and Internal Compliance and Control Policy Performance Evaluation Policy Remuneration Policy Securities Trading Policy Shareholder Communications Policy PRINCIPLE 1: LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT RECOMMENDATION 1.1 A listed entity should disclose: (a) the respective roles and responsibilities of its Board and management; and

(b) those matters expressly reserved to the Board and those delegated to management The roles and responsibilities of the Board are set out in a Board Charter which is available on the Company's website. The monitoring and ultimate control of the business of the Company is vested in the Board. The Board's primary responsibility is to oversee the Company's business activities and management for the benefit of the Company's shareholders. The specific responsibilities of the Board include: • appointment, evaluation, rewarding and if necessary the removal of the Chief Executive Officer, Executive Directors and Company Secretary, General Manager, Chief Financial Officer and Financial Controller;

• setting and communicating clear direction strategies and financial objectives of the company; input into and final approval of management's development of corporate strategy and performance objectives;

• monitoring actual performance against planned performance expectations and reviewing operating information at a requisite level, to understand at all times the financial and operating conditions of the Company including the reviewing and approving of annual and bi-annual budgets;

• monitoring senior management's performance and implementation of strategy and ensuring appropriate resources are available;

• reviewing and ratifying systems of risk management and internal compliance and control, codes of conduct and legal compliance; • approving and monitoring the progress of major capital expenditure, capital management, acquisitions and divestitures;

• monitoring the Group's medium term capital and cash flow requirements;

• satisfying itself that the financial statements of the Company fairly and accurately set out the financial position and financial performance of the Company for the period under review; satisfying itself that there are appropriate reporting systems and controls in place to assure the Board that proper operational, financial, compliance, and internal control processes are in place and functioning appropriately;

• ensuring that appropriate external audit arrangements are in place and operating effectively; overall corporate governance of the Company, including conducting regular reviews of the balance of responsibilities within the Company to ensure division of functions remain appropriate to the needs of the Company;

• monitoring and ensuring compliance with all of the Company's legal obligations, particularly those obligations relating to the environment, native title, cultural heritage and occupational health and safety; and

• reporting to shareholders. Management is charged with the day to day running and administration of the Company consistent with the objectives and policies as set down by the Board. Within this framework, the General Manager is directly accountable to the Board for the performance of the management team. RECOMMENDATION 1.2 A listed entity should: (a) undertake appropriate checks before appointing a person, or putting forward to security holders a candidate for election, as a Director; and

(b) provide security holders with all material information in its possession relevant to a decision whether or not to elect or re-elect a Director. In determining candidates to join the Board the Board will evaluate the mix of skills, experience, expertise and diversity of the existing Board. In particular, the board will seek to identify the particular skills that will best increase the Board's effectiveness. Consideration will also be given to the balance of independent Directors. Any appointment made by the Board will be subject to ratification by shareholders at the next general meeting. Prior to the appointment of a new director the Board will undertake appropriate checks to ensure that the person's character, experience and education are appropriate for the position which may include criminal history and bankruptcy checks. The Company will include all material information in its possession relevant to a decision whether or not to elect or re-elect a Director in the relevant Notice of Meeting. Information relating to each of the Directors is also provided on the Company's website. RECOMMENDATION 1.3 A listed entity should have a written agreement with each Director and senior executive setting out the terms of their appointment. Each Board member will have a written letter of appointment or executive contract setting out the terms of his or her appointment. New Directors will be familiarised with the Company by undertaking an induction program, which shall be arranged by the Company Secretary. Directors are not appointed for a fixed term but are, excluding any Managing Director, subject to re-election by shareholders at least every three years in accordance with the Constitution of the Company. A Director appointed to fill a casual vacancy or as an addition to the Board, only holds office until the next general meeting of shareholders and must then retire. After providing for the foregoing, one-third of the remaining Directors (excluding the Managing Director) must retire at each Annual General Meeting of shareholders. The Company also maintains written agreements with each of its senior executives which set out the terms of their appointment. The Company Secretary of a listed entity should be accountable directly to the board, through the chair, on all matters to do with the proper functioning of the board. The Company Secretary has been appointed on the basis that he will be accountable directly to the Board, through the chair, on all matters to do with the proper functioning of the Board. All Directors of the board have access to the Company Secretary who is appointed by the Board. The Company Secretary reports to the Chairman, in particular to matters relating to corporate governance. RECOMMENDATION 1.5 A listed entity should: (a) have a diversity policy which includes requirements for the board or a relevant committee of the Board to set measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity and to assess annually both the objectives and the entity's progress in achieving them;

(b) disclose that policy or a summary of it; and

(c) disclose as at the end of each reporting period the measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by the board or a relevant committee of the Board in accordance with the entity's diversity policy and its progress towards achieving them, and either: (1) the respective proportions of men and women on the Board, in senior executive positions and across the whole organisation (including how the entity has defined "senior executive" for these purposes); or (2) if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the Workplace Gender Equality Act, the entity's most recent "Gender Equality Indicators", as defined in and published under that Act.

The Company believes that the promotion of diversity on its Board and within the organisation generally is good practice. The Board acknowledges the benefits of and will seek to achieve diversity during the process of employment at all levels without detracting from the principal criteria for selection and promotion of people to work within the Company based on merit. The Company has established a Diversity Policy, which provides the Board with objectives for achieving diversity that are appropriate for the Company. The Company presently has only a small number of full time employees. The Board considers that due to the size of the Company setting measurable diversity objectives is not appropriate with its practice currently being to hire the most appropriate candidate for the position to be filled having regard to the activities to be undertaken in the role. As the Company increases in size the board will consider setting measurable objectives. The Board is currently comprised of 9 members of whom 2 are women. The General Manager is also a woman. RECOMMENDATION 1.6 A listed entity should: (a) have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the performance of the Board, its committees and individual Directors; and

(b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting period in accordance with that process. The Chair has the overall responsibility for evaluating the Board, any committees established and, when appropriate, individual directors on an annual basis. The method and scope of the performance evaluation will be set by the Chair and which may include a Board self-assessment checklist to be completed by each Director. The Chairperson may also use an independent adviser to assist in the review. The performance of any Executive Directors will be reviewed by the Board. The Board (or Directors nominated by the board) will conduct a formal performance evaluation of any Executive Directors annually to review performance against KPIs set for the previous year, and to establish KPIs for the forthcoming year. No formal performance evaluation was undertaken during the reporting period. A listed entity should: (a) have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the performance of its senior executives; and

(b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting period in accordance with that process. Currently, the Board does not have a formal policy for the evaluation of the performance of its senior executives. The General Manager reports directly to an Executive Committee of Directors. The Executive Committee of Directors directly monitor the performance of the General Manager against his or her responsibilities as outlined their contract with the Company and against key performance indicators (KPI's) as determined by the Board. The General Manager will review the performance of senior executives against the senior executive's responsibilities as outlined in his or her contract with the Company and against key performance indicators (KPI's) set for the senior executive set by the General Manager or the Board. At the date of this report the only senior executive was the Financial Controller. As the Company expands, the Board intends to establish formal, quantitative and qualitative performance evaluation procedures. No formal performance evaluation of senior executives was undertaken during the reporting period. PRINCIPLE 2: STRUCTURE THE BOARD TO ADD VALUE RECOMMENDATION 2.1 The Board of a listed entity should: (a) have a nomination committee which: (1) has at least three members, a majority of whom are independent Directors, and

(2) is chaired by an independent director; and disclose (3) the charter of the committee

(4) the members of the committee; and

(5) as at the end of each reporting period, the number of times the committee met throughout the period and the individual attendances of the members at those meetings; or (b)if it does not have a nomination committee, disclose that fact and the processes it employs to address Board succession issues and to ensure that the Board has the appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience, independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively The Board does have a Nomination and Remuneration Committee. The Committee is comprised of four members being Mr. Choon Keng Kho, Mr Chuan Thye Patrick Kho, Ms. Kwee Jee Lee and Mr. Kim Huat Koh of which only Ms. Lee and Mr. Koh are independent Directors. The Committee is chaired by Mr. Choon Keng Kho who is not an independent Director and is also Chairman of the Board. The Committee has not established a formal charter. RECOMMENDATION 2.2 A listed entity should have and disclose a Board skills matrix setting out the mix of skills and diversity that the Board currently has or is looking to achieve in its membership. The Company does not have a formal Board skills matrix which sets out the mix of skills and diversity that the Board currently has or is looking to achieve in its membership. The composition of the Board is reviewed from time to time taking into account the length of service on the Board, age, qualification and experience, any requirements of the Company's constitution, and in light of the needs and direction of the Company, together with such other criteria considered desirable for composition of a balanced Board and the overall interests of the Company. Details of each Directors experience and length of service can be found on the Company's website and are reported in the Company's Financial Report on an annual basis. The Board is currently comprised of directors with significant experience as directors of public companies; marketing experience; accounting and financial expertise; experience in the management and growth of businesses and extensive experience in the industry in which The Company operates. The Board considers that these skills and experience are appropriate for The Company. RECOMMENDATION 2.3 A listed entity should disclose: (a) the names of the directors considered by the Board to be independent Directors;

(b) if a director has an interest, position, association or relationship of the type described in Box 2.3 but the Board is of the opinion that it does not compromise the independence of the director, the nature of the interest, position, association or relationship in question and an explanation of why the Board is of that opinion; and

(c) the length of service of each Director. Peter Mackinlay, Kwee Jee Lee, Kim Huat Koh and Charles Chow Cher Lim are considered Independent Directors. In addition, the Board has adopted a series of safeguards to ensure that independent judgement is applied when considering the business of the Board: (i) Directors are entitled to seek independent professional advice at the Company's expense. Prior written approval of the Chairman is required but this is not unreasonably withheld.

(ii) Directors having a conflict of interest with an item for discussion by the Board must absent themselves from a Board meeting where such item is being discussed before commencement of discussion on such topic.

(iii) The Independent Directors confer on a "needs" basis with the Chairman, if warranted and considered necessary by the Independent Directors. The Board considers Non-Executive Directors to be independent even if they have minor dealings with the Company, provided they are not a substantial shareholder. Transactions with a value in excess of 5% of the Company's annual operating costs are considered material. A Director will not be considered independent if he/she is involved in transactions with the Company that are in excess of this materiality threshold. A Director will not be considered independent if he/she is, or has been, employed in an executive capacity by the Company within the last three years. Details of each Directors experience and length of service can be found on the Company's website and are reported in the Company's Financial Report on an annual basis. RECOMMENDATION 2.4 A majority of the Board of a listed entity should be independent Directors. Four of the Directors on the Board are classified as Independent Directors and accordingly they do not make up the majority of the Board. Three of the Directors on the Board are associated with substantial shareholders of the Company and two of the current directors have at recently held executive positions with the Company or are associated with substantial holders. All Directors are very much aware of the need to exercise their duties and responsibilities at in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders independently of management and the substantial shareholders that they may be associated with. RECOMMENDATION 2.5 The chair of the Board of a listed entity should be an independent Director and, in particular, should not be the same person as the CEO of the entity. Mr. Choon Keng Kho is the current Chairman of the Company. He is not an independent Director. He is not the same person as the CEO. Attachments Original document

