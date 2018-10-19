Land & Homes : Annual Report to Shareholders - YE 30 June 2018

ANNUAL REPORT 2018

ACN 090 865 357

1 Chairman's Review

2 Review of Operations

4 Financial Report Year Ended 30 June 2018

CHAIRMAN'S MESSAGE

On behalf of the board of directors, I am pleased to report that during the financial year Land & Homes Group Limited continued with efforts to advance the two quality redevelopment opportunities that it holds in Brisbane.

Whilst the Company did encounter challenges and market conditions remained subdued it continued to manage its commercial interests with the objective of achieving a commercial sale or recurrent income at the earliest opportunity.

The Company held and partly leased the 2,433 square metre property at 207 Wharf Street, Spring Hill throughout the year. Following a review of potential redevelopment opportunities for this property the Company recently entered into a non-binding heads of agreement for its sale.

The Company also holds the 100 Barry Parade, Fortitude Valley site which it acquired in October 2016 for redevelopment. Subsequently the Company obtained a new Development Approval for a twin tower development with fewer but larger apartments which offered improved project yield and efficiency. Unfortunately our progress with this site was delayed due to a third party nomination of a small industrial building within the site for entry in the Queensland Heritage Register. Pleasingly the Queensland Heritage Council resolved not to accept this nomination and accordingly the Company is now in a position to resume with plans for redevelopment of the site in accordance with the terms of its Development Application.

We believe there are some indicators that market conditions for Brisbane apartments are improving. We are confident that the Company will be able to secure appropriate financing for construction at 100 Barry Parade and we are excited at the prospect of advancing this project in the short to medium term.

During the year we welcomed Joanne Chin as General Manager and Theo Osakwe as Financial Controller. Additional staff will be secured as necessary in conjunction with progress on the Barry Parade site.

As a Board we remain committed to delivering quality projects which will generate attractive returns for the Company's shareholders in the years to come and we are striving to achieve this outcomes at the earliest opportunity.

CHOON KENG KHO Non-Executive Chairman 16 October 2018

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

Land & Homes Group Limited holds two residential development sites in Brisbane for sale/development subject to market conditions. Both sites are centrally located in pivotal precincts between Brisbane CBD, Fortitude Valley and Spring Hill. Over the past year the Company has made limited progress in respect of these two projects due to funding limitations and unfavourable market conditions.

207 Wharf Street, Spring Hill, Brisbane

The 207 Wharf Street, Spring Hill property is on the northern edge of the CBD within the area covered by the Spring Hill Neighbourhood Plan which has now been approved and gazetted.

The building is now partly occupied by short term commercial tenants.

The Company has entered into a non-binding heads of agreement for the sale of this property. This agreement had not been formalised at the date of this review.

100 Barry Parade, Fortitude Valley, Brisbane

The Company acquired its second property at 100 Barry Parade, Fortitude Valley in September 2016.

The Barry Parade site is currently comprised of a number of redundant single storey commercial/industrial units together with an operational service station and is occupied by three tenants on a monthly holdover.

Although formally located in the suburb of Fortitude Valley it is at the most southern point only separated from the CBD by Boundary St. The property is excellently positioned as a gateway between the CBD and the second busiest employment zone of Fortitude Valley, the proposed project maximises stunning view lines to the CBD, Storey Bridge and surrounds. Exceptionally located within short walking distance of the Brisbane CBD and Fortitude Valley and adjacent to a high level of amenities including private schools, public gardens and retail.

The Company was formally granted a new Development Approval for a twin tower development with 492 apartments in October 2017.

This process involved extensive collaboration with Brisbane City Council planning staff who were very supportive of the Company's initiative and see the project as a landmark development for Brisbane. The Council is also considering a contribution through its Urban Renewal Program to the upgrading and landscaping of public space in the surrounding precinct.

Concept by RotheLowman Architects

In April 2018 the Queensland Heritage Council resolved not to enter a small industrial building on the site in the Queensland Heritage Register as a State Heritage Place. This decision has allowed the Company to advance its plans for re-development of the site in accordance with the terms of its Development Application.

Subject to finance, the Company aims to develop this site in two stages and it is now anticipated that preliminary marketing will commence in early 2019.

Funding

The Company has maintained a valuable relationship with Singapore's United Overseas Bank Limited who have provided the Company with debt facilities in respect of both the Barry Parade and Wharf Street properties.

Throughout the year the Company received funds via Convertible Notes from a related party associated with the Chairman to assist with working capital while it pursued the sale/development of its two strategically located assets in Brisbane.