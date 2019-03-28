Land & Homes : Appendix 3B - Convertible Notes $289k

dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

The following terms and conditions apply to the Notes:

(a)Each Note will have a face value of $0.02;

(b)Notes are unsecured;

(c)Notes have a term of 5 years or 9 months if shareholder approval is not obtained to the convertibility of the Notes within three months of the date of issue;

(d)Class A Notes interest to be paid at 9.0% pa payable quarterly;

(e)LHM shall have the right to redeem the Notes at any time after 30 months following the date of issue, subject to giving each Noteholder not less than 21 day's notice in writing.

(f)Subject to shareholder approval, the face value of the Notes together with any accrued but unpaid interest (net of any withholding tax) will be converted at 80% of the volume weighted average price of LHM's ordinary shares over the 15 trading days prior to the date of conversion at the option of each noteholder in multiples of 50,000 at any time during the term;

(g)LHM will obtain shareholder approval to the convertibility of the Notes as soon as practicable following their issuance.

(h)The Notes will be repayable on demand following the occurrence of an event of default;

(i)LHM will deduct interest withholding tax on interest amounts where applicable.