Land & Homes : Appendix 3B - Convertible Notes $289k

03/28/2019 | 01:30am EDT

Appendix 3B New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Name of entity

LAND & HOMES GROUP LIMITED

ABN

33 090 865 357

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

1+Class of +securities issued or to be issued

2Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

Class A Convertible Notes

14,450,000 Class A Notes

3 Principal terms of the

+securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if

partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due

dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

The following terms and conditions apply to the Notes:

(a)Each Note will have a face value of $0.02;

(b)Notes are unsecured;

(c)Notes have a term of 5 years or 9 months if shareholder approval is not obtained to the convertibility of the Notes within three months of the date of issue;

(d)Class A Notes interest to be paid at 9.0% pa payable quarterly;

(e)LHM shall have the right to redeem the Notes at any time after 30 months following the date of issue, subject to giving each Noteholder not less than 21 day's notice in writing.

(f)Subject to shareholder approval, the face value of the Notes together with any accrued but unpaid interest (net of any withholding tax) will be converted at 80% of the volume weighted average price of LHM's ordinary shares over the 15 trading days prior to the date of conversion at the option of each noteholder in multiples of 50,000 at any time during the term;

(g)LHM will obtain shareholder approval to the convertibility of the Notes as soon as practicable following their issuance.

(h)The Notes will be repayable on demand following the occurrence of an event of default;

(i)LHM will deduct interest withholding tax on interest amounts where applicable.

4Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

the date from which they do

the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a

trust, distribution) or interest payment

the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

5Issue price or consideration

6Purpose of the issue

(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

No

Class A - $0.02 per Note

Ongoing Working Capital

6a

Is the

entity an +eligible entity

No

that

has obtained

security

holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h

in relation to the +securities the

subject of this Appendix 3B, and

comply with section 6i

6b

The date the security holder

resolution under rule 7.1A was

passed

6c

Number of +securities issued

without security holder approval

under rule 7.1

6d

Number of +securities issued

with

security holder

approval

under rule 7.1A

Appendix 3B

6e

Number

of

+securities

issued

with

security

holder

approval

under rule 7.3, or another

specific security holder approval

(specify date of meeting)

6f

Number

of

+securities

issued

under an exception in rule 7.2

6g

If +securities

issued under rule

7.1A, was issue price at least 75%

of 15 day VWAP as calculated

under rule 7.1A.3? Include the

+issue date and both values.

Include the source of the VWAP

calculation.

6h

If +securities were issued under

rule

7.1A

for

non-cash

consideration,

state

date

on

which

valuation

of

consideration

was released

to

ASX Market Announcements

6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

7

+Issue dates

27 March 2019

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by

ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in

rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a

pro rata entitlement issue must comply with

the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

8Number and +class of all

+securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

1,049,389,287

Ordinary Shares

347,227,356

Options @ $0.20 Exp

12 August 2021

9Number and +class of all

+securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

10Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Number

+Class

225,979,679

Class

A

Convertible

Notes:

5

year

term,

Interest

9%

pa

payable at the end of

each quarter and on

conversion

or

redemption,

conversion at 80% of

15 day VWAP.

19,575,000

Class B Notes 5 year

term,

Interest

13.8%

pa

payable

on

conversion

or

redemption,

conversion at 80% of

15 day VWAP.

N/A

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

11Is security holder approval required?

12Is the issue renounceable or non- renounceable?

13Ratio in which the +securities will be offered

14+Class of +securities to which the offer relates

15+Record date to determine entitlements

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Land & Homes Group Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 05:29:13 UTC
