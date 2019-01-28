Land & Homes : Appendix 4C - December 2018 Quarter Statement of Cashflows

Appendix 4C

Name of entity

Land & Homes Group LimitedABN 33 090 865 357

Quarter ended ("current quarter")

31 December 2018

Consolidated statement of cash flows Current quarter $A'000 Year to date (6 months) $A'000 1. Cash flows from operating activities

1.1 Receipts from customers

1.2 Payments for (a) research and development (b) product manufacturing and operating costs (c) advertising and marketing (d) leased assets (e) staff costs (f) administration and corporate costs

1.3 Dividends received (see note 3)

1.4 Interest received

1.5 Interest and other costs of finance paid

1.6 Income taxes paid

1.7 Government grants and tax incentives

1.8 Other -Inventory - (property held for resale and related capitalisation of development expenses)

1.9 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities 73 - - - - (161) (149) - - (322) - - (145) 145 - - - - (328) (275) - - (644) - - (246) (704) (1,348)

2.

Cash flows from investing activities

2.1

Payments to acquire:

(a) property, plant and equipment - - (b) businesses (see item 10) - - Page 1

Consolidated statement of cash flows Current quarter $A'000 Year to date (6 months) $A'000 (c) investments

(d) intellectual property

(e) other non-current assets 2.2 Proceeds from disposal of: (a) property, plant and equipment (b) businesses (see item 10) (c) investments (d) intellectual property (e) other non-current assets

2.3 Cash flows from loans to other entities

2.4 Dividends received (see note 3)

2.5 Other (provide details if material)

2.6 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

3. Cash flows from financing activities

3.1 Proceeds from issues of shares

3.2 Proceeds from issue of convertible notes

3.3 Proceeds from exercise of share options

3.4 Transaction costs related to issues of shares, convertible notes or options

3.5 Proceeds from borrowings

3.6 Repayment of borrowings

3.7 Transaction costs related to loans and borrowings

3.8 Repayment of Off-set account

3.9 Other (provide details if material)

3.10 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities - - - - 560 - - - - - - - - 1,338 - - - - 560 1,338

4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period

4.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning ofquarter/year to date

4.2 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9 above)

4.3 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities (item 2.6 above)

4.4 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities (item 3.10 above)

157 (704)

23 (1,348)

- 560

- 1,338

Consolidated statement of cash flows Current quarter $A'000 Year to date (6 months) $A'000 4.5 Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held

4.6 Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter - 13 13

5. Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts Current quarter $A'000 Previous quarter $A'000 5.1 Bank balances

5.2 Call deposits

5.3 Bank overdrafts

5.4 Other (Trust account)

5.5 Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter (should equal item 4.6 above) 13 - - - 141 - - 16 13 157

6. Payments to directors of the entity and their associates

6.1 Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2

6.2 Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in item 2.3 Current quarter $A'000

6.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2

54 -

Item 6.1 includes Director fees paid for the quarter ended 30 September 2018.

7. Payments to related entities of the entity and their associates

7.1 Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2

7.2 Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in item 2.3 Current quarter $A'000

7.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2

- -NA

8. Financing facilities available Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the position

8.1 Loan facilities

8.2 Credit standby arrangements

8.3 Other (please specify) Total facility amount at quarter end $A'000 Amount drawn at quarter end $A'000 29,960 29,960 - - 5,090 5,090

8.4 Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include details of those facilities as well.

United Overseas Bank continues to provide two loans for an aggregate amount of $29,960,000 loan for the Barry Parade and the Wharf Street properties. The loans are subject to an interest margin of 1.5% per annum over and above the relevant period Bank Bill Swap Reference Rate. The loans are secured by way of first legal mortgages over these two properties.

Other Facilities:

Working Capital Unsecured Loan, from S.LH Corporation Pte Ltd. (a related party) Amount $1,105,258 ($1m Singapore dollars).

Repayment is expected to be extended to 31 March 2019 with an interest rate of 6%, or upon LHM securing appropriate funding from other sources.

Convertible Notes

The Convertible Notes are unsecured and repayable in 60 months' time, from the date of the deposit.

The $3,530,299 worth of Note A's bear interest of 9.0%, with the interest repayable Quarterly. The $454,106 worth of Note B's bear interest of 13.8%, with the interest repayable with the capital at the end of the 60 month period.

9. Estimated cash outflows for next quarter $A'000 9.1 Research and development

9.2 Product manufacturing and operating costs

9.3 Advertising and marketing

9.4 Leased assets

9.5 Staff costs

9.6 Administration and corporate costs

9.7 Other - property development costs and Land Tax

9.8 Interest Expense

9.9 Total estimated cash outflows - - - - 167 120 151 350 788 NOTE Since 31 December 2018 the Company received a further $300,000 as subscription monies for Convertible Notes from and entity associated with the Chairman of the Company. The Company anticipates that it may receive additional subscription monies for Convertible Notes during the course of the December 2018 quarter to assist with the funding of ongoing operations. The Company is also reviewing other capital raising/revenue generating alternatives which may be achievable during the course of the March 2019 quarter including: a. equity and debt participation in the development of the Company's Barry Parade project in Fortitude Valley; and

b. the possible sale of the Company's Wharf Street property in Spring Hill.

10. Acquisitions and disposals of business entities (items 2.1(b) and 2.2(b) above) Acquisitions Disposals 10.1 Name of entity NA NA 10.2 Place of incorporation or registration NA NA 10.3 Consideration for acquisition or disposal NA NA 10.4 Total net assets NA NA 10.5 Nature of business NA NA

