Land & Homes : Appendix 4C - December 2018 Quarter Statement of Cashflows

01/28/2019 | 08:04pm EST

Appendix 4C

+Rule 4.7B

Quarterly report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B

Introduced 31/03/00 Amended 30/09/01, 24/10/05, 17/12/10, 01/09/16

Name of entity

Land & Homes Group LimitedABN 33 090 865 357

Quarter ended ("current quarter")

31 December 2018

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

$A'000

Year to date (6 months)

$A'000

  • 1. Cash flows from operating activities

  • 1.1 Receipts from customers

  • 1.2 Payments for

    • (a) research and development

    • (b) product manufacturing and operating costs

    • (c) advertising and marketing

    • (d) leased assets

    • (e) staff costs

    • (f) administration and corporate costs

  • 1.3 Dividends received (see note 3)

  • 1.4 Interest received

  • 1.5 Interest and other costs of finance paid

  • 1.6 Income taxes paid

  • 1.7 Government grants and tax incentives

  • 1.8 Other -Inventory - (property held for resale and related capitalisation of development expenses)

  • 1.9 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities

73

-

-

-

-

(161) (149)

-

- (322)

-

- (145)

145

- - - -

(328) (275)

- - (644)

- - (246)

(704)

(1,348)

2.

Cash flows from investing activities

2.1

Payments to acquire:

(a) property, plant and equipment

-

-

(b) businesses (see item 10)

-

-

Page 1

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

$A'000

Year to date (6 months)

$A'000

  • (c) investments

  • (d) intellectual property

  • (e) other non-current assets

  • 2.2 Proceeds from disposal of:

    • (a) property, plant and equipment

    • (b) businesses (see item 10)

    • (c) investments

    • (d) intellectual property

    • (e) other non-current assets

  • 2.3 Cash flows from loans to other entities

  • 2.4 Dividends received (see note 3)

  • 2.5 Other (provide details if material)

  • 2.6 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities

- - - - - - - - - - -

- - - - - - - - - - -

-

-

  • 3. Cash flows from financing activities

  • 3.1 Proceeds from issues of shares

  • 3.2 Proceeds from issue of convertible notes

  • 3.3 Proceeds from exercise of share options

  • 3.4 Transaction costs related to issues of shares, convertible notes or options

  • 3.5 Proceeds from borrowings

  • 3.6 Repayment of borrowings

  • 3.7 Transaction costs related to loans and borrowings

  • 3.8 Repayment of Off-set account

  • 3.9 Other (provide details if material)

  • 3.10 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities

- - - - 560 - - - -

- - - - 1,338 - - - -

560

1,338

  • 4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period

  • 4.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning ofquarter/year to date

  • 4.2 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9 above)

  • 4.3 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities (item 2.6 above)

  • 4.4 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities (item 3.10 above)

157 (704)

23 (1,348)

- 560

- 1,338

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

$A'000

Year to date (6 months)

$A'000

  • 4.5 Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held

  • 4.6 Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter

-

13

13

5.

Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts

Current quarter

$A'000

Previous quarter

$A'000

  • 5.1 Bank balances

  • 5.2 Call deposits

  • 5.3 Bank overdrafts

  • 5.4 Other (Trust account)

  • 5.5 Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)

13 - - -

141 - - 16

13

157

  • 6. Payments to directors of the entity and their associates

  • 6.1 Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2

  • 6.2 Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in item 2.3

    Current quarter

    $A'000

  • 6.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2

54 -

Item 6.1 includes Director fees paid for the quarter ended 30 September 2018.

  • 7. Payments to related entities of the entity and their associates

  • 7.1 Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2

  • 7.2 Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in item 2.3

    Current quarter

    $A'000

  • 7.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2

- -NA

  • 8. Financing facilities available

    Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the position

  • 8.1 Loan facilities

  • 8.2 Credit standby arrangements

  • 8.3 Other (please specify)

    Total facility amount at quarter end

    $A'000

    Amount drawn at quarter end

    $A'000

    29,960

    29,960

    -

    -

    5,090

    5,090

  • 8.4 Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include details of those facilities as well.

United Overseas Bank continues to provide two loans for an aggregate amount of $29,960,000 loan for the Barry Parade and the Wharf Street properties. The loans are subject to an interest margin of 1.5% per annum over and above the relevant period Bank Bill Swap Reference Rate. The loans are secured by way of first legal mortgages over these two properties.

Other Facilities:

Working Capital Unsecured Loan, from S.LH Corporation Pte Ltd. (a related party) Amount $1,105,258 ($1m Singapore dollars).

Repayment is expected to be extended to 31 March 2019 with an interest rate of 6%, or upon LHM securing appropriate funding from other sources.

Convertible Notes

The Convertible Notes are unsecured and repayable in 60 months' time, from the date of the deposit.

The $3,530,299 worth of Note A's bear interest of 9.0%, with the interest repayable Quarterly. The $454,106 worth of Note B's bear interest of 13.8%, with the interest repayable with the capital at the end of the 60 month period.

9.

Estimated cash outflows for next quarter

$A'000

  • 9.1 Research and development

  • 9.2 Product manufacturing and operating costs

  • 9.3 Advertising and marketing

  • 9.4 Leased assets

  • 9.5 Staff costs

  • 9.6 Administration and corporate costs

  • 9.7 Other - property development costs and Land Tax

  • 9.8 Interest Expense

  • 9.9 Total estimated cash outflows

- - - - 167 120 151 350 788

NOTE

Since 31 December 2018 the Company received a further $300,000 as subscription monies for Convertible Notes from and entity associated with the Chairman of the Company. The Company anticipates that it may receive additional subscription monies for Convertible Notes during the course of the December 2018 quarter to assist with the funding of ongoing operations. The Company is also reviewing other capital raising/revenue generating alternatives which may be achievable during the course of the March 2019 quarter including:

  • a. equity and debt participation in the development of the Company's Barry Parade project in Fortitude Valley; and

  • b. the possible sale of the Company's Wharf Street property in Spring Hill.

10.

Acquisitions and disposals of business entities

(items 2.1(b) and 2.2(b) above)

Acquisitions

Disposals

10.1

Name of entity

NA

NA

10.2

Place of incorporation or registration

NA

NA

10.3

Consideration for acquisition or disposal

NA

NA

10.4

Total net assets

NA

NA

10.5

Nature of business

NA

NA

Compliance statement

  • 1 This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.

  • 2 This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.

Sign here:

............................................................

Date: 29 January 2019

(Director/Company secretary)Print name:

Andrew J. Cooke .........................................................

Notes

  • 1. The quarterly report provides a basis for informing the market how the entity's activities have been financed for the past quarter and the effect on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information is encouraged to do so, in a note or notes included in or attached to this report.

  • 2. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standard applies to this report.

  • 3. Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity.

Disclaimer

Land & Homes Group Ltd. published this content on 29 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2019 01:03:08 UTC
