Land & Homes : Change of Director's Interest - CK Kho Convertible Notes

Name of entity LAND & HOMES GROUP LIMITED

33 090 865 357

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Mr. Choon Keng Kho Date of last notice 1 October 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Telok Ayer Holdings Pte. Ltd, a company in which Mr Kho has a relevant interest. Telok Ayer Capital Pte. Ltd, a company in which Mr Kho has a relevant interest. S.LH Treasury Pte Ltd, a company in which Mr Kho is a Director and has an indirect interest. Khosland Management Pte Ltd, a company in which Mr Kho is a Director and has an indirect interest. Date of change 18 October 2018

No. of securities held prior to change Telok Ayer Holdings Pte. Ltd 453,000,000 Ordinary Shares 164,727,274 Options Expire 12 August 2021 Ex $0.20 Telok Ayer Capital Pte. Ltd 50,229,092 Ordinary Shares 17,090,910 Options Expire 12 August 2021 Ex $0.20 S.LH Treasury Pte Ltd 18,325,000 Class B Notes Khosland Management Pte Ltd 123,529,679 Class A Notes Class Class A Convertible Notes Number acquired 7,750,000 acquired by subscription for new notes Number disposed Nil Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation Notes subscribed for at $0.02 No. of securities held after change Telok Ayer Holdings Pte. Ltd 453,000,000 Ordinary Shares 164,727,274 Options Expire 12 August 2021 Ex $0.20 Telok Ayer Capital Pte. Ltd 50,229,092 Ordinary Shares 17,090,910 Options Expire 12 August 2021 Ex $0.20 S.LH Treasury Pte Ltd 18,325,000 Class B Notes Khosland Management Pte Ltd 131,279,679 Class A Notes Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back Subscription for New Class A Notes in the amount of $155,000

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract Nature of interest Name of registered holder (if issued securities) Date of change No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed Interest acquired Interest disposed Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? No If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period? - If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided? -

19 October 2018

