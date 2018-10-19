Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Land & Homes : Change of Director's Interest - CK Kho Convertible Notes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2018 | 03:53am CEST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity LAND & HOMES GROUP LIMITED

ABN

33 090 865 357

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Mr. Choon Keng Kho

Date of last notice

1 October 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Telok Ayer Holdings Pte. Ltd, a company in which Mr Kho has a relevant interest.

Telok Ayer Capital Pte. Ltd, a company in which Mr Kho has a relevant interest.

S.LH Treasury Pte Ltd, a company in which Mr Kho is a Director and has an indirect interest.

Khosland Management Pte Ltd, a company in which Mr Kho is a Director and has an indirect interest.

Date of change

18 October 2018

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held prior to change

Telok Ayer Holdings Pte. Ltd 453,000,000 Ordinary Shares

164,727,274 Options Expire 12 August 2021 Ex $0.20

Telok Ayer Capital Pte. Ltd

50,229,092 Ordinary Shares

17,090,910 Options Expire 12 August 2021 Ex $0.20

S.LH Treasury Pte Ltd

18,325,000 Class B Notes

Khosland Management Pte Ltd 123,529,679 Class A Notes

Class

Class A Convertible Notes

Number acquired

7,750,000 acquired by subscription for new notes

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

Notes subscribed for at $0.02

No. of securities held after change

Telok Ayer Holdings Pte. Ltd 453,000,000 Ordinary Shares

164,727,274 Options Expire 12 August 2021 Ex $0.20

Telok Ayer Capital Pte. Ltd

50,229,092 Ordinary Shares

17,090,910 Options Expire 12 August 2021 Ex $0.20

S.LH Treasury Pte Ltd

18,325,000 Class B Notes

Khosland Management Pte Ltd 131,279,679 Class A Notes

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Subscription for New Class A Notes in the amount of $155,000

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

-

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

-

19 October 2018

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Land & Homes Group Ltd. published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 01:52:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10/18AUSTRALIAN VINTAGE : 2018 Annual Report
PU
10/18ROLAND DG : TrueVIS Printer/Cutters Awarded Top Honors from Buyers Lab
PU
10/18STANBIC : Steward Bank channels 70% plus deposits to govt
AQ
10/18FRASER AND NEAVE : Penang’s Real-Life Environmental Warriors
PU
10/18FRASER AND NEAVE : Overwhelming Response For Kempen Kitar Semula F&N & MPSP 2018
PU
10/18FORTUNE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Ma On Shan Plaza Garners "Energy Saving Outstanding Award" at CLP Power’s Smart Energy Award 2018
PU
10/18FRASERS PROPERTY : Press releaseFCOT Declares Stable DPU Of 2.40 Cents For 4QFY18, Contributing To Full-Year DP…19 Oct 2018
PU
10/18ECONET WIRELESS ZIMBABWE : set to spin off Cassava to create Fintech giant
AQ
10/18MANCHESTER UNITED : Shaw extends United deal
AQ
10/18TURK HAVA YOLLARI AO : TRT World Now Live on Turkish Airlines
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil falls on concerns over escalating trade row
2INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Micron to buy Intel's stake in joint venture IM Flash Technologies
3ALTAGAS LTD : ALTAGAS : Announces the Filing of the Final Prospectus and Pricing for the Initial Public Offeri..
4NORSK HYDRO : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. asks for WTO panel over metals tariff retaliation
5DOWDUPONT : DOWDUPONT : Statement on Market Activity

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.