Land & Homes : Change of Director's Interest - CK Kho - Convertible Notes

02/05/2019 | 02:24am EST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity LAND & HOMES GROUP LIMITED

ABN

33 090 865 357

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Mr. Choon Keng Kho

Date of last notice

7 January 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Telok Ayer Holdings Pte. Ltd, a company in which Mr Kho has a relevant interest.

Telok Ayer Capital Pte. Ltd, a company in which Mr Kho has a relevant interest.

S.LH Treasury Pte Ltd, a company in which Mr Kho is a Director and has an indirect interest.

Khosland Management Pte Ltd, a company in which Mr Kho is a Director and has an indirect interest.

Date of change

4 February 2019

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held prior to change

Telok Ayer Holdings Pte. Ltd 453,000,000 Ordinary Shares

164,727,274 Options Expire 12 August 2021 Ex $0.20

Telok Ayer Capital Pte. Ltd

50,229,092 Ordinary Shares

17,090,910 Options Expire 12 August 2021 Ex $0.20

S.LH Treasury Pte Ltd

18,325,000 Class B Notes

Khosland Management Pte Ltd 166,529,679 Class A Notes

Class

Class A Convertible Notes

Number acquired

7,000,000 acquired by subscription for new notes

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

Notes subscribed for at $0.02

No. of securities held after change

Telok Ayer Holdings Pte. Ltd 453,000,000 Ordinary Shares

164,727,274 Options Expire 12 August 2021 Ex $0.20

Telok Ayer Capital Pte. Ltd

50,229,092 Ordinary Shares

17,090,910 Options Expire 12 August 2021 Ex $0.20

S.LH Treasury Pte Ltd

18,325,000 Class B Notes

Khosland Management Pte Ltd 173,529,679 Class A Notes

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Subscription for new Class A Notes in the amount of $140,000

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

-

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

-

5 February 2019

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Land & Homes Group Ltd. published this content on 05 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 07:23:05 UTC
