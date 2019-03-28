Land & Homes : Change of Director's Interest - CK Kho - Convertible Notes

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity
LAND & HOMES GROUP LIMITED
ABN
33 090 865 357
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Mr. Choon Keng Kho
Date of last notice
11 March 2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Telok Ayer Holdings Pte. Ltd, a company in which Mr
Kho has a relevant interest.
Telok Ayer Capital Pte. Ltd, a company in which Mr
Kho has a relevant interest.
S.LH Treasury Pte Ltd, a company in which Mr Kho is a
Director and has an indirect interest.
Khosland Management Pte Ltd, a company in which
Mr Kho is a Director and has an indirect interest.
Date of change
27 March 2019
No. of securities held prior to
Telok Ayer Holdings Pte. Ltd
change
453,000,000 Ordinary Shares
164,727,274 Options Expire 12 August 2021 Ex $0.20
Telok Ayer Capital Pte. Ltd
50,229,092 Ordinary Shares
17,090,910 Options Expire 12 August 2021 Ex $0.20
S.LH Treasury Pte Ltd
18,325,000 Class B Notes
Khosland Management Pte Ltd
186,529,679 Class A Notes
Class
Class A Convertible Notes
Number acquired
14,450,000 acquired by subscription for new notes
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
Notes subscribed for at $0.02
No. of securities held after change
Telok Ayer Holdings Pte. Ltd
453,000,000 Ordinary Shares
164,727,274 Options Expire 12 August 2021 Ex $0.20
Telok Ayer Capital Pte. Ltd
50,229,092 Ordinary Shares
17,090,910 Options Expire 12 August 2021 Ex $0.20
S.LH Treasury Pte Ltd
18,325,000 Class B Notes
Khosland Management Pte Ltd
200,979,679 Class A Notes
Nature of change
Subscription for new Class A Notes in the amount of
of options, issue of securities under dividend
$289,000
28 March 2019
