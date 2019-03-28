Land & Homes : Change of Director's Interest - CK Kho - Convertible Notes

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity LAND & HOMES GROUP LIMITED ABN 33 090 865 357

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Mr. Choon Keng Kho Date of last notice 11 March 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest Telok Ayer Holdings Pte. Ltd, a company in which Mr (including registered holder) Kho has a relevant interest. Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Telok Ayer Capital Pte. Ltd, a company in which Mr Kho has a relevant interest. S.LH Treasury Pte Ltd, a company in which Mr Kho is a Director and has an indirect interest. Khosland Management Pte Ltd, a company in which Mr Kho is a Director and has an indirect interest. Date of change 27 March 2019

