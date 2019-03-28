Log in
Land & Homes : Change of Director's Interest - CK Kho - Convertible Notes

03/28/2019 | 01:30am EDT

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

LAND & HOMES GROUP LIMITED

ABN

33 090 865 357

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Mr. Choon Keng Kho

Date of last notice

11 March 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Telok Ayer Holdings Pte. Ltd, a company in which Mr

(including registered holder)

Kho has a relevant interest.

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise

to the relevant interest.

Telok Ayer Capital Pte. Ltd, a company in which Mr

Kho has a relevant interest.

S.LH Treasury Pte Ltd, a company in which Mr Kho is a

Director and has an indirect interest.

Khosland Management Pte Ltd, a company in which

Mr Kho is a Director and has an indirect interest.

Date of change

27 March 2019

+See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held prior to

Telok Ayer Holdings Pte. Ltd

change

453,000,000 Ordinary Shares

164,727,274 Options Expire 12 August 2021 Ex $0.20

Telok Ayer Capital Pte. Ltd

50,229,092 Ordinary Shares

17,090,910 Options Expire 12 August 2021 Ex $0.20

S.LH Treasury Pte Ltd

18,325,000 Class B Notes

Khosland Management Pte Ltd

186,529,679 Class A Notes

Class

Class A Convertible Notes

Number acquired

14,450,000 acquired by subscription for new notes

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Notes subscribed for at $0.02

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

Telok Ayer Holdings Pte. Ltd

453,000,000 Ordinary Shares

164,727,274 Options Expire 12 August 2021 Ex $0.20

Telok Ayer Capital Pte. Ltd

50,229,092 Ordinary Shares

17,090,910 Options Expire 12 August 2021 Ex $0.20

S.LH Treasury Pte Ltd

18,325,000 Class B Notes

Khosland Management Pte Ltd

200,979,679 Class A Notes

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise

Subscription for new Class A Notes in the amount of

of options, issue of securities under dividend

$289,000

reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts No

detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow - the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what - date was this provided?

28 March 2019

+See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Land & Homes Group Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 05:29:13 UTC
