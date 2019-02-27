Land & Homes : Financial Report Half Year ended 31 December 2018

Appendix 4D - Land & Homes Group Limited for the 6 Month Period Ended 31 December 2018
1. Company details
|
Name of entity:
|
Land & Homes Group Limited
|
ACN:
|
090 865 357
|
Reporting period:
|
For the half-year ended 31 December 2018
|
Previous period:
|
For the full-year ended 30 June 2018
-
2. Results for announcement to the market
-
3. Dividends Paid and Proposed
-
4. Earnings Per Share
-
5. Net tangible assets
Interim dividend
Previous corresponding period Interim dividend
|
Change
|
31 Dec 2018
|
31 Dec 2017
|
$131,709
|
$113,901
|
($1,599,943)
|
($1,382,823)
|
($1,599,943)
|
($1,382,823)
|
Dividends
|
Amount per
|
Franked amount
|
security
|
per security
|
nil cents
|
nil cents
|
nil cents
|
nil cents
|
Reporting
|
Previous
|
period
|
period
|
Cents
|
Cents
|
(0.1584)
|
(0.1318)
|
Reporting
|
Previous
|
period
|
period
|
Cents
|
Cents
|
1.0
|
1.3
Revenue
Loss from ordinary activities after tax attributable to the owners of Land & Homes Group Limited
Net (loss) for the period attributable to the owners of Land & Homes Group Limited
Loss per Share (Basic & Diluted)Net tangible assets per ordinary security
-
6. Control Gained or Lost over Entities
No change in control over entities.
-
7. Compliance Statement
Land & Homes Group Limited
ACN: 090 865 357
Interim Financial Statements
For the half-year ended 31 December 2018
|
Land & Homes Group Limited
|
ACN: 090 865 357 005
|
Contents
|
Page
|
Financial Statements
|
Directors' Report
|
2
|
Auditor's Independence Declaration
|
4
|
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
|
5
|
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
|
6
|
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
|
7
|
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|
8
|
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
|
9
|
Directors' Declaration
|
13
|
Independent Auditor's Review Report
|
14
Land & Homes Group Limited
ACN: 090 865 357 005
Directors' Report
The Directors present their report on Land & Homes Group Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (referred to hereafter as the "Group"), for the half year ended 31 December 2018.
Directors
The names of the Directors of the Group in office during the whole of the half-year and up to the date of this report are:
- - - - - - - - -
Choon Keng (CK) Kho - Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Henry Mackinlay - Independent Non-Executive Director / Deputy Chairman Patrick Chuan Thye Kho - Non-Executive Director
Shawn Chuan Chi Kao - Independent Non-Executive Director Kwee Jee Lee - Independent Non-Executive Director
Kim Huat Koh - Independent Non-Executive Director Grant Archibald - Independent Non-Executive Director Charles Chow Cher Lim - Non-Executive Director Siew Goh - Non-Executive Director
The directors have been in office since the start of the financial year to the date of this report.
Company Secretary
-Andrew Cooke
Principal activities and significant changes in nature of activities
The principal activity of the Group is to develop quality, medium to high-density residential apartments initially focusing in the city of Brisbane.
Review of operations and operating results
The loss after income tax of the Group for the period amounted to $1,599,943 (2017: $1,382,823).
Financial position
The net assets of the Group at 31 December 2018 are $10,309,646 (31 December 2017: $13,627,804).
Land & Homes Group Ltd has successfully issued $3,530,299 in Convertible Notes A and $454,106 in Convertible Notes B to cover shortfalls in working capital requirements as at reporting date. In addition to issuing further convertible notes, the company is also considering various options such as Joint Venture partners' participation.
The Group has also been successful in extending the $1 million Singapore dollar loan to 31 March 2019 at an interest rate of 6% to be capitalised monthly.
In August 2018, the Group entered into a Heads of Agreement (subject to contract) to sell the 207 Wharf Street property for $22,000,000. This was an unsolicited sale as the property was held by the Group for redevelopment purposes. Following further negotiations between the parties the proposed sale did not proceed and the Group engaged Savills and Knight Frank to run an expression of interest campaign in regards to potentially selling that property.
Events after the end of the reporting period
In February 2019, the group renegotiated its existing loan facility to finance the Wharf Street Property. The total available amount under the facility is $15,960,000. The maturity date has been renewed to 24 February 2020.The facility establishment fee $35,900 is payable to the lender upon signing the new loan agreement.
Since the 31st December 2018, a further $530,000 Convertible Notes A have been issued (bringing the current total Convertible Notes A to $4,060,594). No further Convertible Notes B have been issued.
2
Land & Homes Group Limited
ACN: 090 865 357 005
Auditor's independence declaration
A copy of the auditor's independence declaration in accordance with Section 307C of the Corporations Act 2001 is included on page 4 of the interim financial report.
This report is signed in accordance with a resolution of the Board of Directors.
Director: ……………………………………… .
Choon Keng (CK) Kho
Dated this 28th day of February 2018
3