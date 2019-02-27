Land & Homes : Financial Report Half Year ended 31 December 2018

Appendix 4D - Land & Homes Group Limited for the 6 Month Period Ended 31 December 2018

1. Company details

Name of entity: Land & Homes Group Limited ACN: 090 865 357 Reporting period: For the half-year ended 31 December 2018 Previous period: For the full-year ended 30 June 2018

2. Results for announcement to the market

3. Dividends Paid and Proposed

4. Earnings Per Share

5. Net tangible assets Interim dividend Previous corresponding period Interim dividend Change 31 Dec 2018 31 Dec 2017 $131,709 $113,901 ($1,599,943) ($1,382,823) ($1,599,943) ($1,382,823) Dividends Amount per Franked amount security per security nil cents nil cents nil cents nil cents Reporting Previous period period Cents Cents (0.1584) (0.1318) Reporting Previous period period Cents Cents 1.0 1.3 Revenue Loss from ordinary activities after tax attributable to the owners of Land & Homes Group Limited Net (loss) for the period attributable to the owners of Land & Homes Group Limited Loss per Share (Basic & Diluted)Net tangible assets per ordinary security

6. Control Gained or Lost over Entities No change in control over entities.

7. Compliance Statement

Period Ended up 15%The report is based on financial statements which have been reviewed by an auditor, a copy of which is attached. The Review report has been modified to include an Emphasis of Matter paragraph.

Interim Financial Statements

For the half-year ended 31 December 2018

Land & Homes Group Limited ACN: 090 865 357 005 Contents Page Financial Statements Directors' Report 2 Auditor's Independence Declaration 4 Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income 5 Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 6 Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity 7 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 8 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements 9 Directors' Declaration 13 Independent Auditor's Review Report 14

Directors' Report

The Directors present their report on Land & Homes Group Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (referred to hereafter as the "Group"), for the half year ended 31 December 2018.

Directors

The names of the Directors of the Group in office during the whole of the half-year and up to the date of this report are:

Choon Keng (CK) Kho - Non-Executive Chairman

Peter Henry Mackinlay - Independent Non-Executive Director / Deputy Chairman Patrick Chuan Thye Kho - Non-Executive Director

Shawn Chuan Chi Kao - Independent Non-Executive Director Kwee Jee Lee - Independent Non-Executive Director

Kim Huat Koh - Independent Non-Executive Director Grant Archibald - Independent Non-Executive Director Charles Chow Cher Lim - Non-Executive Director Siew Goh - Non-Executive Director

The directors have been in office since the start of the financial year to the date of this report.

Company Secretary

-Andrew Cooke

Principal activities and significant changes in nature of activities

The principal activity of the Group is to develop quality, medium to high-density residential apartments initially focusing in the city of Brisbane.

Review of operations and operating results

The loss after income tax of the Group for the period amounted to $1,599,943 (2017: $1,382,823).

Financial position

The net assets of the Group at 31 December 2018 are $10,309,646 (31 December 2017: $13,627,804).

Land & Homes Group Ltd has successfully issued $3,530,299 in Convertible Notes A and $454,106 in Convertible Notes B to cover shortfalls in working capital requirements as at reporting date. In addition to issuing further convertible notes, the company is also considering various options such as Joint Venture partners' participation.

The Group has also been successful in extending the $1 million Singapore dollar loan to 31 March 2019 at an interest rate of 6% to be capitalised monthly.

In August 2018, the Group entered into a Heads of Agreement (subject to contract) to sell the 207 Wharf Street property for $22,000,000. This was an unsolicited sale as the property was held by the Group for redevelopment purposes. Following further negotiations between the parties the proposed sale did not proceed and the Group engaged Savills and Knight Frank to run an expression of interest campaign in regards to potentially selling that property.

Events after the end of the reporting period

In February 2019, the group renegotiated its existing loan facility to finance the Wharf Street Property. The total available amount under the facility is $15,960,000. The maturity date has been renewed to 24 February 2020.The facility establishment fee $35,900 is payable to the lender upon signing the new loan agreement.

Since the 31st December 2018, a further $530,000 Convertible Notes A have been issued (bringing the current total Convertible Notes A to $4,060,594). No further Convertible Notes B have been issued.

Auditor's independence declaration

A copy of the auditor's independence declaration in accordance with Section 307C of the Corporations Act 2001 is included on page 4 of the interim financial report.

This report is signed in accordance with a resolution of the Board of Directors.

Choon Keng (CK) Kho

Dated this 28th day of February 2018

