Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Land Information New Zealand : The High Court has ordered overseas-owned BCH Investments Ltd to pay the maximum civil penalty of $300,000, along with costs totalling $288,000 for buying five hectares of Auckland land without Overseas Investment Office (OIO) approval.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/14/2019 | 11:45pm EDT

15 July 2019

The High Court has ordered overseas-owned BCH Investments Ltd to pay the maximum civil penalty of $300,000, along with costs totalling $288,000 for buying five hectares of Auckland land without Overseas Investment Office (OIO) approval.

BCH must also sell the Albany properties within two years.

BCH bought properties at 79-95 Gills Road in Albany, Auckland, for $12.95 million in 2013. The land is sensitive under the Overseas Investment Act because it is next to a reserve. BCH planned to develop the land into 117 residential sections for sale, and work was already under way when the OIO discovered the breaches in 2014.

The OIO agreed that BCH could be given time to complete the subdivision and sell the lots in an orderly way to protect the interests of contractors and people who bought the subdivided lots.

The Court heard that, although the development is not yet complete, BCH will not make a profit on the sale of the properties, therefore a penalty based on any gain could not be imposed.

The Court instead ordered the maximum statutory penalty of $300,000 to be paid, noting that even though BCH did not make any gain, the original investment had the potential for significant commercial gain.

Justice Grant Powell said in his judgment: 'Given the size, scope and nature of the development proposed BCH should have undertaken explicit enquiries as to its obligations under the Act.'

Land Information New Zealand Group Manager, Overseas Investment Office, Vanessa Horne said New Zealanders place a high value on our land, and the OIO makes sure that overseas people meet the rules for investment here.

'This case shows the importance for investors to seek the right advice when making overseas investments. This includes choosing a suitably qualified lawyer and asking the right questions.'

'The OIO has an important role in protecting our sensitive land, and we will continue to pursue cases where people have bought land illegally.'

Last Updated:15 July 2019

Disclaimer

Land Information New Zealand published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 03:44:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:52aChina second quarter GDP growth slows to 27-year low, more stimulus expected
RE
05:45aChina says first-half growth sets good foundation for hitting 2019 GDP target
RE
05:45aChina home price growth cools in June, but investment quickens
RE
05:45aChina June industrial output up 6.3% year-on-year, beats forecasts, retail sales up 9.8%
RE
05:45aChina churns out record daily steel output in June - Reuters calculation
RE
05:45aINSTANT VIEW : China second quarter GDP rises 6.2% year-on-year, slowest in at least 27 years
RE
05:45aChina second quarter GDP growth slows to 27-year low, more stimulus expected
RE
05:45aChina's first-half pork output falls amid disease outbreak
RE
05:45aChina second quarter GDP growth slows to 27-year low, more stimulus expected
RE
05:28aPhilippines jumps to 15-month high on dovish central bank report
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Johnson would meet Trump to negotiate trade deal after becoming Prime Minister - The Times
2FACEBOOK : U.S. proposes barring big tech companies from offering financial services, digital currencies
3GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : deepens Galapagos ties with $5.1 billion deal
4WTI : CRUDE OIL : China June crude oil throughput rises to record on new plants
5AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : workers in Germany to strike over pay, Verdi union says
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About