Land O'Lakes : Editorial

Predictive modeling. Satellite imagery. Research and development laboratories. Troves of agricultural data and the sophisticated platforms to put it to use. This kind of tech isn't usually associated with a co-op -- the kind of ownership model that unfairly feels old-fashioned or of a bygone era. But Land O'Lakes, Inc. isn't an ordinary kind of company. And its farmers and member-owners aren't an ordinary kind of shareholder.

And that's exactly what 60 Minutes (and a good chunk of America) discovered in a segment released Oct. 6. Owned by thousands of farmers and affecting half the farmland in America, Land O'Lakes' understands the difficulties facing farm country. And its our job to make sure anyone who cares about the climate, who cares about our economy -- and anyone who cares about what they eat -- understands just how forward-thinking, innovative and strategic farmers are. They want their farms (and their co-op) to not just survive, but thrive, for the next generation.

And agricultural technology is a huge part of the path forward. With only 2 percent of the U.S. population directly involved in farming, most don't know how tech-forward a modern farming operation is:

'You take this prescription, and you put it into the planter -- and it plants it according to this prescription.'

-- Chief Technology Officer Teddy Bekele

And it's not just technology that's transforming ag for future generations. More than 1/3 of farmers in America are women, a point Lesley Stahl raised with member-owner Amanda Condo.

'Yeah because, I mean, that's the typical stereotype, right?' she said. 'It's -- it's the man; the man is the farmer.'

