Land O'Lakes : O’Lakes SUSTAIN, La Crosse Seed LLC to collaborate on cover crop use, education

ARDEN HILLS, Minn. and LA CROSSE, Wisc. (September 10, 2018) - Land O'Lakes SUSTAIN and La Crosse Seed LLC today announced a collaboration to enhance farmers' use of cover crops, harnessing multiple education platforms to amplify on-farm benefits to soil health.

'Cover crop use is an important strategy for farmers, safeguarding soil health and continued productivity. This new collaboration bolsters our efforts at Land O'Lakes SUSTAIN to showcase the benefits of cover crops through a farm-by-farm approach rooted in education,' said Matt Carstens, senior vice president of Land O'Lakes SUSTAIN. 'Land O'Lakes SUSTAIN is working with the experts at La Crosse Seed to provide cover crop seeds when farmers and agricultural retailers need them, and to also provide comprehensive education that helps to maximize the benefits of cover crops on every farm.'

Through the collaboration, Land O'Lakes SUSTAIN and its network of agricultural retailers will turn to La Crosse Seed for cover crop seed supply and for related educational services and training for growers - aimed at increasing overall adoption of cover crops, but more importantly encouraging the use of the right cover crops for every farm and every field.

'La Crosse Seed is pleased to work alongside Land O'Lakes SUSTAIN to help farmers implement cover crop programs that are specifically tailored to their fields, ensuring the maximum benefits for soil health, water quality and future profitability,' said Patrick Reed, national sales director, La Crosse Seed. 'This collaboration is an exciting step that demonstrates our shared commitment to increase cover crop use throughout the region.'

Today's announcement is part of Land O'Lakes SUSTAIN's goal to lead the way on soil health insights for farmers and agricultural retailers. Learn more here. For more on La Crosse Seed and its Soil First® premium cover crop seed visit www.lacrosseseed.com.