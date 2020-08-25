Log in
Land Valuation Indicator - First Half of 2020

08/25/2020 | 06:14am EDT

Communications Department

30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 01, Sri Lanka. Tel : 2477424, 2477423, 2477311

Fax: 2346257, 2477739

E-mail: dcommunications@cbsl.lk, communications@cbsl.lk

Web: www.cbsl.gov.lk

Press Release

Issued By Date

Statistics Department

2020-08-25

Land Valuation Indicator1 - First Half of 2020

Key Facts

LVI

Annual

Increase

Indicator Value

7.1 %

Semi-Annual

141.6

Increase

2.0 %

Annual Percentage Increase of LVI

20%

15%

10%

5%

0%

2018

2018

2019

2019

2020

H1

H2

H1

H2

H1

Residential LVI

Commercial LVI

Industrial LVI

LVI

Geographical Coverage of LVI Since 2017: Colombo District

Source: Central Bank of Sri Lanka

Land Valuation Indicator (LVI) of Colombo District reached 141.6 during the 1st half of 2020, recording an annual increase of 7.1 per cent. Meanwhile, on semi-annual basis the LVI marginally increased by 2.0 per cent. Both annual and semi-annual percentage changes of LVI showed a declining trend over the recent periods.

All sub-indicators of LVI, namely Residential LVI, Commercial LVI and Industrial LVI contributed to the overall increase. Industrial LVI recorded the highest annual increase of 7.2 per cent, while both Residential LVI and Commercial LVI recorded 7.1 per cent increases.

Movements of LVI (2017 H1 = 100)

145

Value

135

125

Indicator

105

115

95

2017 H1 2017 H2 2018 H1 2018 H2 2019 H1 2019 H2 2020 H1

Residential LVI

Commercial LVI

Industrial LVI

LVI

Source: Central Bank of Sri Lanka

1 The Land Price Index (LPI) compiled by the CBSL is renamed as Land Valuation Indicator (LVI) effective from the 2nd half of 2019.

Land Valuation Indicator and Growth Rates

Land Valuation

Indicator Value

Annual % Change

Semi-Annual % Change

Indicator for

Colombo District

2018

2018

2019

2019

2020

2019

2019

2020

2019

2019

2020

(Base period: 2017 H1)

H1

H2

H1

H2

H1

H1

H2

H1

H1

H2

H1

Residential LVI

116.5

125.0

131.4

137.9

140.7

12.8

10.4

7.1

5.1

5.0

2.0

Commercial LVI

116.8

125.9

132.2

138.8

141.6

13.2

10.3

7.1

5.1

5.0

2.0

Industrial LVI

115.8

126.6

133.0

139.6

142.5

14.9

10.3

7.2

5.0

5.0

2.1

LVI

116.3

125.8

132.2

138.8

141.6

13.6

10.3

7.1

5.1

5.0

2.0

Source: Central Bank of Sri Lanka

Technical Note:

Coverage and Frequency

The Land Price Index (LPI) compiled from 1998 to 2008 on an annual basis and from 2009 to 2017 on a semi- annual basis, covering 5 DS divisions in the Colombo District. Subsequently, from 2017 onwards, its geographical coverage was enhanced to represent all 13 DS divisions in the Colombo District and hence it was rebased considering 1st half of 2017 as the base period. From 2nd half of 2019 onwards LPI is renamed as Land Valuation Indicator (LVI) and released on a semi -annual basis.

Data Source

Per perch bare land prices are obtained from the Government Valuation Department on a semi-annual basis.

Methodology

Considering the diverse nature of land use, and the necessity of maintaining homogeneity, three sub-indicators for residential, commercial and industrial lands are computed separately for each DS division using the average per perch bare land price in the area. The LVI is the simple average of these three sub-indicators.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 25 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2020 10:13:45 UTC
