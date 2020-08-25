Land Valuation Indicator - First Half of 2020

Communications Department
Press Release
Statistics Department
2020-08-25
Land Valuation Indicator1 - First Half of 2020
Key Facts
|
LVI
|
|
Annual
|
|
Increase
|
Indicator Value
|
|
7.1 %
|
|
Semi-Annual
|
|
|
141.6
|
|
Increase
|
|
2.0 %
|
|
|
|
|
Annual Percentage Increase of LVI
20%
15%
10%
5%
0%
|
2018
|
2018
|
2019
|
2019
|
2020
|
H1
|
H2
|
H1
|
H2
|
H1
|
Residential LVI
|
|
|
|
Commercial LVI
|
|
|
|
Industrial LVI
|
|
|
|
LVI
|
|
|
|
|
Geographical Coverage of LVI Since 2017: Colombo District
Source: Central Bank of Sri Lanka
Land Valuation Indicator (LVI) of Colombo District reached 141.6 during the 1st half of 2020, recording an annual increase of 7.1 per cent. Meanwhile, on semi-annual basis the LVI marginally increased by 2.0 per cent. Both annual and semi-annual percentage changes of LVI showed a declining trend over the recent periods.
All sub-indicators of LVI, namely Residential LVI, Commercial LVI and Industrial LVI contributed to the overall increase. Industrial LVI recorded the highest annual increase of 7.2 per cent, while both Residential LVI and Commercial LVI recorded 7.1 per cent increases.
Movements of LVI (2017 H1 = 100)
|
|
145
|
Value
|
135
|
125
|
Indicator
|
105
|
|
115
|
|
95
2017 H1 2017 H2 2018 H1 2018 H2 2019 H1 2019 H2 2020 H1
|
Residential LVI
|
|
Commercial LVI
|
|
Industrial LVI
|
|
LVI
|
|
|
Source: Central Bank of Sri Lanka
1 The Land Price Index (LPI) compiled by the CBSL is renamed as Land Valuation Indicator (LVI) effective from the 2nd half of 2019.
Land Valuation Indicator and Growth Rates
|
|
Land Valuation
|
|
|
|
|
|
Indicator Value
|
|
|
|
|
Annual % Change
|
|
|
Semi-Annual % Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Indicator for
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Colombo District
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Base period: 2017 H1)
|
|
|
H1
|
|
|
H2
|
|
|
H1
|
|
|
H2
|
|
|
H1
|
|
|
H1
|
|
|
H2
|
|
|
H1
|
|
|
H1
|
|
|
H2
|
|
|
H1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Residential LVI
|
116.5
|
|
125.0
|
|
131.4
|
|
137.9
|
|
140.7
|
|
12.8
|
|
10.4
|
|
7.1
|
|
5.1
|
|
5.0
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial LVI
|
116.8
|
|
125.9
|
|
132.2
|
|
138.8
|
|
141.6
|
|
13.2
|
|
10.3
|
|
7.1
|
|
5.1
|
|
5.0
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Industrial LVI
|
115.8
|
|
126.6
|
|
133.0
|
|
139.6
|
|
142.5
|
|
14.9
|
|
10.3
|
|
7.2
|
|
5.0
|
|
5.0
|
|
2.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LVI
|
|
|
116.3
|
|
|
125.8
|
|
|
132.2
|
|
|
138.8
|
|
|
141.6
|
|
|
13.6
|
|
|
10.3
|
|
|
7.1
|
|
|
5.1
|
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source: Central Bank of Sri Lanka
Technical Note:
Coverage and Frequency
The Land Price Index (LPI) compiled from 1998 to 2008 on an annual basis and from 2009 to 2017 on a semi- annual basis, covering 5 DS divisions in the Colombo District. Subsequently, from 2017 onwards, its geographical coverage was enhanced to represent all 13 DS divisions in the Colombo District and hence it was rebased considering 1st half of 2017 as the base period. From 2nd half of 2019 onwards LPI is renamed as Land Valuation Indicator (LVI) and released on a semi -annual basis.
Data Source
Per perch bare land prices are obtained from the Government Valuation Department on a semi-annual basis.
Methodology
Considering the diverse nature of land use, and the necessity of maintaining homogeneity, three sub-indicators for residential, commercial and industrial lands are computed separately for each DS division using the average per perch bare land price in the area. The LVI is the simple average of these three sub-indicators.
Disclaimer
