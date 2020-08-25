Land Valuation Indicator - First Half of 2020

1 The Land Price Index (LPI) compiled by the CBSL is renamed as Land Valuation Indicator (LVI) effective from the 2nd half of 2019.

All sub-indicators of LVI, namely Residential LVI, Commercial LVI and Industrial LVI contributed to the overall increase. Industrial LVI recorded the highest annual increase of 7.2 per cent, while both Residential LVI and Commercial LVI recorded 7.1 per cent increases.

Land Valuation Indicator (LVI) of Colombo District reached 141.6 during the 1st half of 2020, recording an annual increase of 7.1 per cent. Meanwhile, on semi-annual basis the LVI marginally increased by 2.0 per cent. Both annual and semi-annual percentage changes of LVI showed a declining trend over the recent periods.

Land Valuation Indicator and Growth Rates

Land Valuation Indicator Value Annual % Change Semi-Annual % Change Indicator for Colombo District 2018 2018 2019 2019 2020 2019 2019 2020 2019 2019 2020 (Base period: 2017 H1) H1 H2 H1 H2 H1 H1 H2 H1 H1 H2 H1 Residential LVI 116.5 125.0 131.4 137.9 140.7 12.8 10.4 7.1 5.1 5.0 2.0 Commercial LVI 116.8 125.9 132.2 138.8 141.6 13.2 10.3 7.1 5.1 5.0 2.0 Industrial LVI 115.8 126.6 133.0 139.6 142.5 14.9 10.3 7.2 5.0 5.0 2.1 LVI 116.3 125.8 132.2 138.8 141.6 13.6 10.3 7.1 5.1 5.0 2.0

Source: Central Bank of Sri Lanka

Technical Note:

Coverage and Frequency

The Land Price Index (LPI) compiled from 1998 to 2008 on an annual basis and from 2009 to 2017 on a semi- annual basis, covering 5 DS divisions in the Colombo District. Subsequently, from 2017 onwards, its geographical coverage was enhanced to represent all 13 DS divisions in the Colombo District and hence it was rebased considering 1st half of 2017 as the base period. From 2nd half of 2019 onwards LPI is renamed as Land Valuation Indicator (LVI) and released on a semi -annual basis.

Data Source

Per perch bare land prices are obtained from the Government Valuation Department on a semi-annual basis.

Methodology

Considering the diverse nature of land use, and the necessity of maintaining homogeneity, three sub-indicators for residential, commercial and industrial lands are computed separately for each DS division using the average per perch bare land price in the area. The LVI is the simple average of these three sub-indicators.