LandArc to Host Board Member Educational Seminar

08/16/2019 | 02:22pm EDT

Detroit, MI, Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LandArc, an Associa company, will be hosting an educational seminar for board members on Thursday, August 29, 2019 starting at 6 p.m. at the LandArc office in Troy, MI.

The seminar will host guest speaker and Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Tom McMillian. He will share important information about deciphering financial reports, budgeting basics, and how to make decisions that will best serve communities and homeowners.

“LandArc understands that the financial strength, security, and stability of a community association are vital to its success,” stated Jeff Gourlie AMS®, PCAM®, LandArc president. “Whether you’re the treasurer, president, or a general board member, your association counts on you to make informed financial decisions. That is why we are offering a free, educational seminar that will help associations and board members make smart financial decisions for the communities they serve.”

To attend, please RSVP to Kayla Hintz at kayla.hintz@associa.us.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa
Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa
Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
acantwell@associaonline.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
