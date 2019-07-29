Landesbank Baden-Württemberg : - Post Stabilisation Notice

Post-stabilisation Announcement

29.07.2019

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Berlin Hyp AG / ISIN DE000BHY0GL4

Stabilisation Notice

Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated [July, 10th 2019], Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (contact: Eugen Eichwald; telephone: +49 711 127 28238) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Art. 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) or the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilising Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Berlin Hyp AG(Aa2 (S&P), - (Moody's), A+ (Fitch)) Guarantor (if any): N/A Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 500,000,000 (n/g) Description: Green Mortgage Covered Bond 8-year EUR 500mn (n/g), Regulated Market of the Berlin Stock Exchange Stabilising Manager(s) CACIB, Commerzbank, HSBC, J.P. Morgan and LBBW Offer price: 100.08%

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.