Landesbank Baden-Württemberg: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03/19/2019 | 05:10am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Landesbank Baden-Württemberg / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
19.03.2019 / 10:04
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Landesbank Baden-Württemberg hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: April 02, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: April 02, 2019 German: http://www.lbbw.de/einzelabschluss18 English: http://www.lbbw.de/individualclosing18

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: April 02, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: April 02, 2019 German: http://www.lbbw.de/geschaeftsbericht18 English: http://www.lbbw.de/annualreport18


19.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Landesbank Baden-Württemberg
Am Hauptbahnhof 2
70173 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.lbbw.de

Informationen zu weiteren Finanzinstrumenten entnehmen Sie bitte den folgenden Webseiten: 1. Deutsche Website: www.LBBW.de/Investor Relations/IR-Veröffentlichungen/Ad-hoc-Mitteilungen Zugehöriger Link: http://www.lbbw.de/lbbwde/1000002776-de.html 2. Englische Website: www.LBBW.com/Investor Relations/IR Releases/Ad-hoc Releases Zugehöriger Link: http://www.lbbw.de/lbbwde/1000002776-en.html
 
End of News DGAP News Service

788967  19.03.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=788967&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
