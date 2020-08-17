Log in
Landesbank Baden-Württemberg: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/17/2020 | 03:40am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Landesbank Baden-Württemberg / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Landesbank Baden-Württemberg: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

17.08.2020 / 09:34
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Landesbank Baden-Württemberg hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 28, 2020
Address: http://www.lbbw.de/halbjahresfinanzbericht2020

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 28, 2020
Address: http://www.lbbw.de/halfyearlyreport2020

17.08.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Landesbank Baden-Württemberg
Am Hauptbahnhof 2
70173 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.lbbw.de

Informationen zu weiteren Finanzinstrumenten entnehmen Sie bitte den folgenden Webseiten: 1. Deutsche Website: www.LBBW.de/Investor Relations/IR-Meldungen Zugehöriger Link: https://www.lbbw.de/konzern/news-and-service/investor-relations/ir-meldungen_7u12dygor_d.html 2. Englische Website: www.LBBW.com/Investor Relations/IR Reports Zugehöriger Link: https://www.lbbw.de/group/news-and-service/investor-relations/ir-reports_7u12dygor_e.html
 
End of News DGAP News Service

1119379  17.08.2020 

© EQS 2020
