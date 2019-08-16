Log in
Landesbank Berlin AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/16/2019 | 03:35am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Landesbank Berlin AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
16.08.2019 / 09:29
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Landesbank Berlin AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 23, 2019 German: https://www.lbb.de/landesbank/de/10_Veroeffentlichungen/10_finanzberichte/015_LBB/Zwischenberichte/index.html


16.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Landesbank Berlin AG
Alexanderplatz 2
10178 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.lbb.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

858695  16.08.2019 

© EQS 2019
