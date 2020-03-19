Log in
Landesbank Berlin AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03/19/2020 | 06:25am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Landesbank Berlin AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Landesbank Berlin AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

19.03.2020 / 11:22
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Landesbank Berlin AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2020
Address: http://www.lbb.de/finanzberichte

19.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Landesbank Berlin AG
Alexanderplatz 2
10178 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.lbb.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1001689  19.03.2020 

© EQS 2020
