Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

07/08/2019 | 04:20am EDT

Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08.07.2019 / 10:14
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale hereby announces that the following
financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 31, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 31, 2019 German: http://www.helaba.com/de/geschaeftsberichte English: http://www.helaba.com/int/annualreports


08.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
Neue Mainzer Str. 52-58
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.helaba.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

837563  08.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=837563&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
