DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



08.07.2019 / 10:14

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale hereby announces that the following

financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 31, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 31, 2019 German: http://www.helaba.com/de/geschaeftsberichte English: http://www.helaba.com/int/annualreports

08.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

