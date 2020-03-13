Log in
Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03/13/2020 | 04:10am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

13.03.2020 / 09:06
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2020
Address: http://www.helaba.com/de/geschaeftsberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2020
Address: http://www.helaba.com/int/annualreports

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2020
Address: http://www.helaba.com/de/geschaeftsberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2020
Address: http://www.helaba.com/int/annualreports

13.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
Neue Mainzer Str. 52-58
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.helaba.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

996771  13.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=996771&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
