Landesbank Saar: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

04/24/2020 | 03:50am EDT

Landesbank Saar / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Landesbank Saar: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

24.04.2020 / 09:47
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Landesbank Saar hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2020
Address: http://www.saarlb.de/geschaeftsberichte

24.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Landesbank Saar
Ursulinenstraße 2
66111 Saarbrücken
Germany
Internet: www.saarlb.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1029133  24.04.2020 

© EQS 2020
