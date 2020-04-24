|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Landesbank Saar
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Landesbank Saar: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
24.04.2020 / 09:47
Landesbank Saar hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2020
Address: http://www.saarlb.de/geschaeftsberichte
